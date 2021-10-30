Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Crash at rail crossing kills three in South Carolina

By Associated Press
2021/10/30 21:12
Crash at rail crossing kills three in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina (AP) — Authorities say a collision between an Amtrak train and a vehicle at a railroad crossing in South Carolina has resulted in three deaths.

The North Charleston Fire Department said in a statement that the vehicle was found heavily damaged when police arrived at the scene early Saturday.

Three people who had been traveling in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth person was taken to a local hospital.

There were 500 passengers on the train, but no reported injuries, the statement said. The Amtrak train was able to make a controlled emergency stop after the collision.

Damage to the train is being assessed by Amtrak representatives.

Updated : 2021-10-30 22:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Taiwan announces further easing of COVID restrictions from Nov. 2
Taiwan announces further easing of COVID restrictions from Nov. 2