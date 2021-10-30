Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/10/30 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, October 30, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;29;26;A t-storm around;30;25;SW;18;83%;64%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;34;26;Plenty of sun;34;27;NNW;12;55%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy this morning;24;14;High clouds;24;15;NE;8;55%;32%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;22;18;Breezy in the p.m.;25;22;SW;19;49%;35%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;14;8;P.M. rain, breezy;14;8;SSW;24;92%;93%;0

Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;7;5;A little rain;7;3;SE;13;73%;92%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;18;8;Plenty of sunshine;17;7;E;9;56%;12%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A morning shower;4;1;A little a.m. snow;6;2;WSW;24;84%;69%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;31;22;Mostly sunny, warm;33;22;ENE;10;55%;12%;12

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;19;13;Partly sunny;19;11;N;9;71%;26%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Downpours;18;16;A little a.m. rain;19;13;WSW;20;69%;58%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Very warm;32;22;Turning cloudy, warm;35;20;N;11;35%;4%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;SE;5;84%;65%;4

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;20;E;9;80%;73%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;Humid with a t-storm;31;26;NNE;9;75%;76%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Showers;21;16;A little rain;23;18;W;19;79%;84%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;20;8;Partly sunny;16;3;E;15;44%;12%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy this morning;17;8;Partly sunny;17;7;ESE;12;64%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partial sunshine;14;9;Partly sunny, mild;17;9;SSE;12;69%;29%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;18;11;Occasional rain;17;9;ESE;9;83%;72%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;30;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;19;E;14;67%;80%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Plenty of sunshine;15;5;Periods of sun, nice;16;6;ESE;19;71%;4%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A little a.m. rain;14;10;P.M. rain, breezy;16;8;SW;18;80%;89%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;13;8;Sun and some clouds;15;8;NE;8;65%;12%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and pleasant;18;4;Partly sunny;16;3;SE;9;71%;1%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very warm and humid;30;16;Not as warm;26;15;ESE;17;77%;36%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;30;20;Plenty of clouds;29;20;NNE;10;42%;73%;7

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;20;11;Sunshine, pleasant;22;12;NW;7;56%;9%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly cloudy;29;23;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;NE;9;39%;5%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Inc. clouds;22;13;High clouds;23;15;WNW;14;73%;41%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;27;20;A stray thunderstorm;27;22;NE;4;66%;54%;6

Chennai, India;Couple of t-storms;30;26;Cloudy with showers;31;26;NNE;14;79%;91%;3

Chicago, United States;Damp this morning;15;8;Mostly sunny, breezy;12;3;NW;23;68%;12%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the p.m.;28;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;NNE;9;81%;98%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Inc. clouds;13;10;Mostly cloudy;13;10;SSE;12;78%;73%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;30;26;Inc. clouds;30;26;NNW;8;77%;19%;7

Dallas, United States;Sunny;23;10;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;ENE;9;43%;0%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid;32;23;Partly sunny;32;24;ENE;19;67%;44%;12

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;28;17;Hazy sunshine;30;16;NE;11;51%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;19;1;Cloudy and chilly;9;-1;NNE;10;70%;47%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun, warm;34;20;Hazy sun;31;19;NNW;9;54%;1%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;34;24;Afternoon showers;33;24;ESE;8;71%;100%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;11;7;A little rain;11;7;W;19;83%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;19;6;Cloudy;17;4;NW;8;31%;12%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of showers;23;19;A couple of showers;23;20;WSW;27;83%;86%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Morning rain, cloudy;22;20;Downpours;23;22;NW;6;90%;97%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Becoming cloudy;30;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;17;ENE;12;49%;52%;14

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;29;21;Some sun, pleasant;27;21;NE;10;60%;5%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;9;6;Some sun;9;8;SW;18;88%;26%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;N;9;77%;69%;6

Hong Kong, China;Becoming cloudy;26;21;Clouds and sun, nice;26;22;E;14;71%;44%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;29;22;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;NE;8;59%;30%;6

Hyderabad, India;Sun and clouds;31;22;Decreasing clouds;31;22;NE;9;57%;44%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;27;13;Sunny and beautiful;26;13;NE;10;36%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy this morning;16;10;Mostly sunny;18;11;NE;10;77%;71%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;E;10;75%;76%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;37;27;Plenty of sun;34;28;NNE;10;54%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;SSE;10;37%;1%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;24;4;Sunny and nice;22;3;NNE;13;15%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;35;20;Hazy sun;35;19;W;11;34%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;23;13;Hazy sunshine;23;13;WSW;8;67%;11%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;38;26;Sunny and very warm;39;26;N;14;21%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Abundant sunshine;9;1;Plenty of sun;13;0;SSE;11;74%;0%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;31;26;A couple of t-storms;31;26;NE;15;71%;77%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;22;WNW;10;67%;75%;7

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun;31;24;Hazy sun;32;23;N;8;55%;2%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A downpour;32;25;Downpours;32;25;NNW;9;77%;91%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;15;3;A couple of showers;15;4;SSW;12;55%;69%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;33;24;A t-storm around;32;24;SSW;11;72%;67%;5

Lima, Peru;Sun and clouds;17;15;Partly sunny;17;14;S;11;81%;5%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Occasional rain;21;19;Humid with rain;22;17;WSW;13;87%;89%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;14;9;Rain, then a shower;13;8;SW;24;79%;100%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then some sun;24;13;Not as warm;21;13;SSE;8;80%;4%;4

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;29;24;Clearing;29;24;WSW;12;66%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Rain and drizzle;20;16;Periods of rain;21;15;WSW;12;68%;90%;1

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;31;28;Turning cloudy;32;27;W;16;64%;69%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Increasing clouds;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;NE;8;73%;82%;5

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;33;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;ENE;11;60%;7%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Showers around;14;6;Mostly sunny, warmer;19;8;SE;11;54%;3%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;22;10;A t-storm around;23;11;NNE;9;49%;55%;7

Miami, United States;A shower, breezy;27;19;Partly sunny;28;23;NE;10;57%;14%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, mild;13;4;Partly sunny;11;1;S;15;82%;0%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;Sunshine and nice;32;25;E;20;63%;19%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, warm;28;18;Breezy, not as warm;24;17;SE;20;70%;35%;10

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;11;8;Rain;11;7;WSW;7;95%;94%;0

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, mild;13;5;Sunny and mild;11;3;SW;14;81%;0%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;35;25;Hazy sun;35;26;N;11;44%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;24;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;16;NNE;21;61%;56%;12

New York, United States;Showers around;18;12;Clearing, a shower;17;10;W;12;74%;41%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;26;14;A couple of showers;26;16;E;12;61%;89%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Morning snow showers;-1;-5;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-6;W;20;87%;92%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning out cloudy;21;13;Showers around;19;14;ENE;8;70%;64%;1

Oslo, Norway;Periods of rain;11;10;A.M. showers, cloudy;11;8;ESE;13;85%;90%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain, mainly early;9;7;Morning rain;12;5;WSW;24;95%;91%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;30;26;High clouds;30;26;ESE;21;66%;47%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;30;24;A couple of t-storms;30;24;WNW;9;83%;88%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;E;9;82%;60%;8

Paris, France;Rain tapering off;16;9;P.M. rain, breezy;18;9;SW;18;74%;73%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;High clouds;23;15;SW;16;61%;25%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A heavy p.m. shower;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;8;72%;74%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;32;24;A t-storm around;32;25;NNE;16;76%;51%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;34;21;A t-storm around;34;21;ESE;9;51%;55%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;15;3;Mostly cloudy;15;4;ESE;7;72%;17%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sunshine;19;8;Showers around;18;8;WNW;6;75%;86%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Rain;19;12;Downpours;19;12;SE;12;73%;94%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;24;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;SSW;8;79%;14%;4

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;A little a.m. rain;31;25;ESE;15;61%;76%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;7;1;Low clouds;4;1;NNE;18;75%;29%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, mild;13;7;Partly sunny;13;6;S;15;72%;12%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;24;20;Cloudy with a shower;24;20;E;13;79%;83%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;31;22;Sunny and nice;31;21;SE;11;23%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun, nice;22;10;A couple of showers;20;14;SSE;9;76%;82%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;10;4;High clouds;9;5;SW;7;93%;23%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;12;Some sun returning;17;13;SSE;10;76%;44%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;25;17;A t-storm or two;24;18;ENE;10;82%;89%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;24;A shower or two;31;24;SE;16;69%;66%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a t-storm;24;17;A p.m. t-storm;24;17;N;7;88%;63%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;Clouds and sun;21;8;ENE;13;56%;9%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;Not as warm;24;13;SW;11;46%;7%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;31;23;Nice with sunshine;31;23;NNE;10;71%;30%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy, rain;19;17;Rain;20;13;W;13;91%;93%;1

Seattle, United States;Sunny and cool;12;3;Sunny;13;5;ENE;9;55%;24%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Variable cloudiness;18;8;Decreasing clouds;20;10;WSW;7;73%;78%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunshine, pleasant;22;15;Partly sunny;21;15;ENE;12;69%;27%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Brief p.m. showers;33;25;A downpour;32;25;NNW;8;72%;77%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy this morning;14;3;Sun and some clouds;14;1;SSE;12;68%;9%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;30;24;A shower in places;30;24;ENE;13;66%;44%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;11;6;Mostly cloudy;12;6;SSW;10;84%;34%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;16;13;Warmer with some sun;20;14;NNW;17;47%;4%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;A couple of showers;23;21;A couple of showers;25;21;ENE;16;73%;70%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;10;4;Partial sunshine;10;6;SSW;14;91%;30%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and warmer;17;7;Decreasing clouds;15;4;NNE;8;54%;9%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;A couple of showers;11;9;Cloudy with a shower;13;7;N;7;80%;67%;1

Tehran, Iran;A passing shower;20;13;A passing shower;23;14;SSE;10;32%;58%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;27;21;Cloudy;26;21;SE;10;48%;15%;2

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;24;6;Periods of sun;23;7;E;5;48%;2%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;18;13;Mostly cloudy;19;14;N;9;63%;44%;2

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;11;9;Breezy with a shower;13;7;WSW;24;80%;74%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;24;19;Decreasing clouds;25;20;SE;6;56%;14%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;22;17;Cloudy;25;19;SSW;9;69%;78%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;4;-10;Sun and clouds;7;-10;ESE;13;62%;7%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;12;3;Plenty of sunshine;12;4;NE;7;48%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Lots of sun, breezy;13;5;Periods of sun;14;8;SE;14;80%;2%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;32;24;Warm, a p.m. shower;32;23;ENE;7;61%;66%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, mild;13;6;Partly sunny, mild;13;3;S;16;82%;0%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and mild;16;6;Partly sunny, mild;16;5;SE;13;64%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;18;15;Windy;18;12;NW;45;64%;15%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Morning rain;29;25;Afternoon showers;32;24;WSW;8;73%;79%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Inc. clouds;15;5;A passing shower;15;5;NNE;4;77%;82%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-10-30 22:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Taiwan announces further easing of COVID restrictions from Nov. 2
Taiwan announces further easing of COVID restrictions from Nov. 2