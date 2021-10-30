Alexa
Taiwan Ministry of National Defense reveals details of reservist reform

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/30 19:46
The Ministry of National Defense is revealing more details about its plans to reform the reservist system. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The last people to end military service will be the first to be called up again under reforms for reservists to be launched next year, reports said Saturday (Oct. 30).

The Ministry of National Defense said Thursday (Oct. 28) there would be a gradual transition from the present system, where reservists are called back for five days once every two years, to an annual service lasting 14 days. The introduction next year would result in 10,000 people serving two weeks in addition to the 100,000 still called up under the original system.

A military spokesman said Saturday that in principle, those who had finished their military service last would be the first to be called up under the new system with weapons training as one of the main elements, CNA reported.

The reason was that the use of firearms would still be fresh in the memory of the recent soldiers, allowing for more efficient training, according to the ministry. The measure reportedly met with protests online, as netizens complained that young people were being singled out for the longest period of training.

Taiwan will set up an All-out Defense Mobilization Agency next year as it seeks to strengthen its reservist system in the face of growing Chinese military threats.
reserve forces
reservists
Ministry of National Defense
All-out Defense Mobilization Agency

