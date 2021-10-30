Taiwan bashes China for ‘delusions’ about unification

Another COVID-19 outbreak grips China, adding to the list of crises the country faces. (CNA, China News Service photo) Another COVID-19 outbreak grips China, adding to the list of crises the country faces. (CNA, China News Service photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said China was making false claims that “after reunification, Taiwan’s financial income can totally be used to improve civil life,” in a press release on Saturday (Oct. 30).

MAC condemned Beijing for its statements about ruling Taiwan, saying the Taiwanese resolutely refused long ago to follow China's path of development. “The government in Beijing does not have a clear view of the current international reality and of the status quo of cross-strait relations, and lacks reflection on how to resolve the predicaments in its internal governance,” wrote MAC.

MAC expressed concerns about China trapping itself in lies and delusions when dealing with Taiwan, as the idea of “one country, two systems” is inherently contradictory. “The key lies in the deficiencies of the CCP’s (Chinese Communist Party) political and social systems, and the only purpose of such a concept is to lure our country into unification,” wrote MAC.

The Taiwan Affairs Council lies and misleads by reusing “propagating tactics to promote this outdated message at this time, and falsely claiming that Taiwanese will benefit in various areas through unification.”

MAC advised China to focus on addressing its internal matters. Additionally, China should treat its citizens’ demands for democracy seriously, as well as the international communities’ demand for it to remedy its tyranny over Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Tibet.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) “four commitments” represents Taiwan’s stance. MAC urged China to resolve both countries’ differences through conversation and “healthy, orderly exchanges.”