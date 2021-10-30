Alexa
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel

Preliminary investigation rules out homicide in death of 26-year-old woman

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/30 17:24
No Party for Cao Dong drummer Tsai Yi-fan (second right) was found dead at a quarantine hotel in Taipei Saturday. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The drummer in indie rock band No Party for Cao Dong (草東沒有派對) was found dead at a quarantine hotel in Taipei City following her return from China, reports said Saturday (Oct. 30).

A preliminary investigation found no signs of forced entry or external injuries, leading police to rule out homicide, CNA reported.

Tsai Yi-fan (蔡憶凡), 26, known as Fan Fan, had reportedly checked into the hotel in Taipei’s Zhongzheng District on Oct. 25. After she failed to answer calls from staff Saturday noon, they entered her room and found she had passed away.

Police said she had been dead for some time, but an investigation is in process, while relatives have been informed.

The name of the band was a reference to Caodong Street in the capital’s Yangmingshan area, where four high-school students formed the indie rock group before Tsai joined. The height of their success came in 2017 when they won Golden Melody Awards for best new artist, best band, and song of the year for the track “Simon Says” from their album “The Servile,” the Liberty Times reported.
No Party for Cao Dong
indie rock
drummer
Tsai Yi-fan
quarantine hotel
Golden Melody Awards

