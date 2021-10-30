Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/10/30 16:07
Former South African President Jacob Zuma, sits in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Zuma has demanded to be a...
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands during a meeting at La Villa Bonaparte in Rome, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021...
A man and his dog look toward the Alps mountains at a lake near Mittenwald, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Soelden, Austria, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (A...
Migrants leave Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, early Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, as they continue their trek north toward Mexico's northern states and t...
Japan's former Princess Mako, right, the elder daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, and her husband Kei Komuro, look at each oth...
A heard of sheep are guided through central Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Shepherds guided sheep through the Madrid streets in defense of anci...
An aerial view of Lake Tuz in Aksaray province, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Lake Tuz, Turkey's second largest lake, and home to several bird speci...
President Joe Biden, right, reacts after speaking at a rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Tuesday, Oc...
Emma Raducanu, of Britain, returns the ball to Romania's Ana Bogdan at the Transylvania Open WTA tournament in Cluj, Romania, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021....
A Marseille supporter holds flares as fans gather before the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain in Marseille, Fr...
Julieres hugs the coffin that contains the remains of her 4-year-old son Joshue, during a funeral service in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Oct 27, 20...
A spiritual guide lights candles in front of the statue of folk saint Maximon, a fictitious Indigenous person who is a syncretism of a Mayan and Saint...
People watch the sun rise on Sanur Beach in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Indonesians are looking ahead warily toward the upcomi...
This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Wester...
Tree of Life Synagogue Vice President Alan Hausman wears a Stronger Than Hate yarmulke during a Commemoration Ceremony in Schenley Park, in Pittsburgh...
A car crosses a flooded parking lot in Oroville, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. A massive storm barreled toward Southern California on Monday after...

OCT. 23 - 29, 2021

From South African President Jacob Zuma sitting in the High Court facing charges of corruption, money laundering, and racketeering, in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, to the warm handshake of U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Rome, before the Group of 20 summit, to Japan's former Princess Mako and her husband, Kei Komuro, announcing their marriage in Tokyo, after she lost her royal status due to marrying a commoner, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Updated : 2021-10-30 18:04 GMT+08:00

