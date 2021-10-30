Taiwan authorities emphasize need for masks even after high vaccination level

The CECC defends the necessity of wearing a mask even when vaccination coverage is high. The CECC defends the necessity of wearing a mask even when vaccination coverage is high. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) poured cold water on a suggestion by Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) Saturday (Oct. 30) that wearing a mask against COVID-19 might no longer be necessary soon because of the high vaccination coverage.

The outspoken mayor had hinted that 70% of the capital’s population might have received two COVID shots by the start of the Lunar New Year holiday in late January, making mask mandates a thing of the past.

However, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) described masks as “the first line of defense” against the virus, saying it would still be recommended to wear them in certain locations.

While the number of local cases had dwindled to almost zero, the situation was not so positive overseas, Chuang said, noting that Taiwan was still registering imported cases. As the number of arrivals was likely to rise before and during the Jan. 29-Feb. 6 holiday period, it was still preferred to continue wearing masks, CNA reported.

Despite the higher vaccination coverage in other countries, the number of breakthrough cases was also rising, suggesting that people are letting down their guard and abandoning preventive measures, CECC officials said.