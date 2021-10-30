Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan embassy in Vatican donates to refugees ahead of winter

Taiwan responds to call from refugee shelters for resources to provide warmth as temperatures drop in Europe

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/30 16:22
Ambassador Matthew Lee holds an infant in her new down jacket. (Facebook, Taiwan in Holy See photo)

Ambassador Matthew Lee holds an infant in her new down jacket. (Facebook, Taiwan in Holy See photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Embassy to the Holy See donated custom-made down jackets as well as eco-friendly bags, face masks, and hats to refugees at Rome's Villa Serena, a shelter for women and children, to provide warmth in the upcoming winter season.

According to CNA, many refugees at the shelter put on their new jackets immediately after receiving them and were delighted to find that they fit perfectly. A 10-month-old baby girl also got a jacket of her own, featuring bear-like ears on its hood.

The embassy explained to them that it collected information including the sex, age, and measurements of the refugees to make customizations. The refugees were touched by the thoughtfulness, CNA reported.

Taiwan embassy in Vatican donates to refugees ahead of winter
A girl poses with Ambassador Matthew Lee and her new down vest. (Facebook, Taiwan in Holy See photo)

Ambassador Matthew Lee (李世明) said at the event that even as the COVID-19 pandemic has changed many people’s lives, the one thing that remains unchanged in Taiwan is the drive to help others. The embassy’s Facebook page wrote that it hoped these people from countries such as Afghanistan, Syria, Cameroon, and Romania can feel the warmth and care coming from Taiwan.

CNA reported the director of the shelter Massimo Barcellan said the donation event was originally scheduled earlier in the month, ahead of Taiwan’s National Day. However, an unexpected COVID case that occurred at the shelter meant it had to shut down for disinfecting and quarantine. Thankfully, the donations arrived in time for the winter season, he said.

Villa Serena was established in October 2020 to house single refugee women and underage refugees, per CNA. Currently, there are nearly 60 refugees at the shelter, which is managed by Community Sant’Egidio.

Taiwan embassy in Vatican donates to refugees ahead of winter
Refugees at Villa Serena pose with Ambassador Lee and donations from Taiwan. (Facebook, Taiwan in Holy See photo)
Vatican
Vatican City
Holy See
donation
donations
charity
Taiwan embassy
Matthew Lee
ambassador
Villa Serena

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan announces 6th vaccine donation to Taiwan
Japan announces 6th vaccine donation to Taiwan
2021/10/26 13:35
Taiwan, Vatican have friendly relations, sturdy communication channels: MOFA
Taiwan, Vatican have friendly relations, sturdy communication channels: MOFA
2021/10/25 18:20
Beijing pressures Vatican to break relations with Taiwan
Beijing pressures Vatican to break relations with Taiwan
2021/10/25 10:30
'We cannot trust China to make commitments on Taiwan'
'We cannot trust China to make commitments on Taiwan'
2021/10/21 10:39
Japan to donate more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan
Japan to donate more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan
2021/10/15 18:02