Taiwan embassy in Vatican donates to refugees ahead of winter

Ambassador Matthew Lee holds an infant in her new down jacket. (Facebook, Taiwan in Holy See photo) Ambassador Matthew Lee holds an infant in her new down jacket. (Facebook, Taiwan in Holy See photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Embassy to the Holy See donated custom-made down jackets as well as eco-friendly bags, face masks, and hats to refugees at Rome's Villa Serena, a shelter for women and children, to provide warmth in the upcoming winter season.

According to CNA, many refugees at the shelter put on their new jackets immediately after receiving them and were delighted to find that they fit perfectly. A 10-month-old baby girl also got a jacket of her own, featuring bear-like ears on its hood.

The embassy explained to them that it collected information including the sex, age, and measurements of the refugees to make customizations. The refugees were touched by the thoughtfulness, CNA reported.



A girl poses with Ambassador Matthew Lee and her new down vest. (Facebook, Taiwan in Holy See photo)

Ambassador Matthew Lee (李世明) said at the event that even as the COVID-19 pandemic has changed many people’s lives, the one thing that remains unchanged in Taiwan is the drive to help others. The embassy’s Facebook page wrote that it hoped these people from countries such as Afghanistan, Syria, Cameroon, and Romania can feel the warmth and care coming from Taiwan.

CNA reported the director of the shelter Massimo Barcellan said the donation event was originally scheduled earlier in the month, ahead of Taiwan’s National Day. However, an unexpected COVID case that occurred at the shelter meant it had to shut down for disinfecting and quarantine. Thankfully, the donations arrived in time for the winter season, he said.

Villa Serena was established in October 2020 to house single refugee women and underage refugees, per CNA. Currently, there are nearly 60 refugees at the shelter, which is managed by Community Sant’Egidio.



Refugees at Villa Serena pose with Ambassador Lee and donations from Taiwan. (Facebook, Taiwan in Holy See photo)