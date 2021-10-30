Taiwan to allow mixed vaccinations for over 50s

The CECC wants to allow mixed vaccinations in November. The CECC wants to allow mixed vaccinations in November. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will allow people aged 50 or over to combine AstraZeneca and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines in the next round of vaccinations, reports said Saturday (Oct. 30).

While the practice will for now only be allowed for the one age group, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said it planned to allow anyone to book a combination of two different vaccine brands during November. The timing would depend on the availability of the doses, a spokesman said.

Registrations to book a place and time for the 13th round will begin on Nov. 3, the CECC announced. Bookings for BioNTech shots will be open from 10 a.m. on Nov. 3 until 12 noon on Nov. 4, while the AstraZeneca jabs will have to be booked between 2 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 12 noon on Nov. 4, CNA reported.

The mix will be allowed for those over 50 who initially chose AstraZeneca and BioNTech as their two preferences during earlier registrations. According to data published Saturday, 16.95 million residents, 72.34%, have received their first COVID shot, while 32.14%, 7.53 million, have received a second dose.