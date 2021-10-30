Taiwan reports 7 new imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported seven new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday (Oct. 30), but no local infections for the fifth day in a row and no deaths, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The imported cases were three men and four women ranging in age from 10 to 39. Two of them arrived from Indonesia, and one each from Malaysia, Vietnam, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Spain. Their arrival dates fell between Sept. 9 and Oct. 28, the CECC said.

One of the cases, a Taiwanese man in his 20s, returned from Spain on Sept. 3 and initially tested negative. A later test turned out positive, and 107 people were listed as contacts, with six asked to quarantine, while 101 requested to self-monitor their health. PCR tests for the contacts in quarantine turned out negative, the CECC said Saturday.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 16,406 coronavirus patients includes 14,589 domestic cases and 1,763 imported ones, with the total death tally remaining at 847. Of the fatalities, 835 were the result of local infections, with New Taipei City registering 412 deaths and Taipei City 320.

Keelung reported 29 deaths, Taoyuan 27, Changhua 15, Hsinchu County 13, Taichung five, Miaoli three, Yilan and Hualien two each, and Hsinchu City, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Nantou, Yunlin, Pingtung and Taitung one each. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from last year’s journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected onboard a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were being investigated. A total of 110 earlier cases were removed from the list of confirmed cases.