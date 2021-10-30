Ex-Australian cricketers die: Alan Davidson, Ashley Mallett

FILE - England all-rounder Tony Greig, second from right, starts to walk after being caught by Keith Stackpole off Ashley Mallett for 16 during the fi... FILE - England all-rounder Tony Greig, second from right, starts to walk after being caught by Keith Stackpole off Ashley Mallett for 16 during the first day's play in the fifth and final test match between England and Australia at the Oval in London on Aug. 10, 1972. Australians are, from left, Keith Stackpole, wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh and Ashley Malett. Two former Australian cricket greats have died within a day of each other. Cricket Australia said offspinner Mallett died on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at age 76 after a long battle with cancer. Alan Davidson died peacefully at age 92 on Saturday morning, Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Laurence Harris, File)

FILE - Australia captain Steve Smith, left, shakes hands with cricket great Alan Davidson as he is presented the Frank Worrell Trophy after winning th... FILE - Australia captain Steve Smith, left, shakes hands with cricket great Alan Davidson as he is presented the Frank Worrell Trophy after winning the cricket test series against the West Indies in Sydney on Jan. 7, 2016. Two former Australian cricket greats have died within a day of each other. Cricket Australia said Davidson died peacefully at age 92 on Saturday morning, Oct. 30, 2021. Offspinner Ashley Mallett died on Friday, Oct. 29, at age 76 after a long battle with cancer. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith, File)

SYDNEY (AP) — Two former Australian cricket greats have died within a day of each other.

Cricket Australia said Saturday that Alan Davidson, an allrounder known for his ability to swing the ball both ways, died peacefully at age 92 on Saturday morning. Offspinner Ashley Mallett died on Friday at the age of 76 after a long battle with cancer.

Davidson, who played 44 test matches from 1953-63, was widely regarded as the world’s best left-arm fast bowler until the emergence of Pakistan star Wasim Akram. Davidson took 186 test wickets at an average of 20.53, and scored 1,328 test runs at 24.59.

Nicknamed “Claw" by fellow allrounder Keith Miller after an impressive slips catch, Davidson routinely impressed teammates and fans with his batting, bowling and fielding.

The tied test at the Gabba in 1960 between Australia and West Indies, which Davidson played with a broken finger, was the highlight of his career.

Davidson finished with match figures of 11-222 and a combined tally of 124 runs, with a final-innings run total of 80 setting the stage for a dramatic finish as the hosts rallied from 5-57 to finish all out for 232.

It marked the first time a player completed the double of 10 wickets and 100 runs in a test.

West Indies captain Garry Sobers’ autobiography described Davidson as “perhaps the best (new-ball bowler) in the world for a period of about five years” and “a magnificent hitter."

Mallett played 38 tests following his debut against England in 1968 and took 132 wickets at an average of 29.84, also finishing his test career against England in 1980.

Mallett is behind only Nathan Lyon (399 wickets) and Hugh Trumble (141) as Australia’s most successful test offspinners.

Mallett's career took off during his second overseas tour for Australia as Bill Lawry’s team secured a 3-1 series victory over India in 1969-70. During that series, Mallett took 28 wickets at an average of 19.1, including 10 wickets in the fifth and final test.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports