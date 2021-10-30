Taipei mayor sees end to COVID mask mandate by Lunar New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) expressed optimism Saturday (Oct. 30) that the COVID-19 pandemic in Taiwan would be over by the Lunar New Year, allowing people to walk around without masks.

The first-time vaccination level for the nation has reached 70%. As a result, Ko said he expected that by the Jan. 29-Feb. 6 Lunar New Year holiday, the same percentage of people in Taipei would already have received their second jab.

The mayor encouraged people who have not been vaccinated yet to hurry up and receive a COVID shot. He also said there would soon be a vaccination pass available online, CNA reported.

The new system will be tied to the TaipeiPASS app, with a green light showing the holder to have been vaccinated twice, a yellow light once, and a red light meaning not vaccinated. At restaurants, diners will be seated according to the color of the light on their app, Ko said.

COVID restrictions have already been gradually loosened by the central government, with the wearing of masks no longer required for activities such as hiking or jogging.