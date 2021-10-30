Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Norris scores 2, Senators beat Stars to snap 3-game skid

By LARY BUMP , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/30 11:35
Ottawa Senators' Connor Brown, top center, is congratulated by Tim Stützle (18) and Nick Paul (21) after his goal, as Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa ...
Ottawa Senators defenseman Nick Holden, left, and Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov, right, battle for the puck during the second period of an...
Ottawa Senators goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) watches a shot by Dallas Stars left wing Roope Hintz (24) go wide of the goal during the second perio...
Ottawa Senators defenseman Nick Holden (5) works around the stick of Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) during the second period of an NHL hockey g...
Dallas Stars right wing Denis Gurianov (34) skates upice as Ottawa Senators left wing Nick Paul (21) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey...

Ottawa Senators' Connor Brown, top center, is congratulated by Tim Stützle (18) and Nick Paul (21) after his goal, as Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa ...

Ottawa Senators defenseman Nick Holden, left, and Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov, right, battle for the puck during the second period of an...

Ottawa Senators goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) watches a shot by Dallas Stars left wing Roope Hintz (24) go wide of the goal during the second perio...

Ottawa Senators defenseman Nick Holden (5) works around the stick of Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) during the second period of an NHL hockey g...

Dallas Stars right wing Denis Gurianov (34) skates upice as Ottawa Senators left wing Nick Paul (21) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey...

DALLAS (AP) — Josh Norris score two goals in his U.S. NHL debut, and the Ottawa Senators snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night.

Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown also scored for Ottawa. Filip Gustavsson made 35 saves in his 12th NHL game.

The 22-year-old Norris, the 19th overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft by the San Jose Sharks, was playing his first NHL game in the U.S. In his third season, Norris played just three games, all in Ottawa, in 2019-20.

The Senators played in the U.S. for the first time since 2019-20, after opening the season with five of their first six games at home and another contest in Toronto.

Joe Pavelski scored in the second period for Dallas. Braden Holtby had 20 saves for the Stars.

On the game’s first power play, Tim Stutzle’s shot was blocked and Norris picked up the puck in front and scored at 5:49 of the first period.

Tkachuk scored Ottawa’s second unassisted goal at 7:55 of the first period on a snap shot from the slot for a 2-0 lead.

Norris' second goal came on a pass from Drake Batherson between the circles. Norris scored past Holtby at 7:41 of the second for a 3-0 lead.

The Stars scored 35 seconds into their first power play, at 10:38 of the second period. Joe Pavelski took a cross-ice pass from Alexander Radulov and sent the puck past Gustavsson.

Dallas had an 11-2 advantage in shots on the goal in the second, but still trailed 3-1.

Ottawa added another goal at 5:07 of the third. Brown scored from just to the left of the net on a pass from Victor Mete.

NOTES: Dallas defenseman Jani Hakanpaa did not play after entering the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. ... The Senators Artem Zub, who assisted on Norris's second goal, and Tim Stutzle, who assisted on Brown's, also made their U.S. NHL debut. ... Dallas went 0-1-1 in a two-game home stand despite outshooting Vegas and Ottawa by a combined 73-45.

UP NEXT

Senators: Play at Chicago on Monday in the second game of a three-game trip.

Stars: At Winnipeg on Tuesday to begin a three-game trip.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-30 13:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Taiwan announces further easing of COVID restrictions from Nov. 2
Taiwan announces further easing of COVID restrictions from Nov. 2