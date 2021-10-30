Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Braves pitching no-hitter thru 6 vs Astros in World Series

By Associated Press
2021/10/30 10:38
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve reacts after striking out during the third inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the ...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson throws during the first inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the At...

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve reacts after striking out during the third inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the ...

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson throws during the first inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the At...

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves starter Ian Anderson and reliever A.J Minter have combined on a no-hitter through six innings against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.

Anderson was pulled after five innings. The 23-year-old rookie threw 76 pitches.

Minter worked the sixth, protecting Atlanta's 1-0 lead Friday night at Truist Park. Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and the Houston batters haven't come close to a hit.

There has been just one no-hitter in World Series history, a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956.

Anderson walked three, struck out four and hit a batter, throwing only 39 strikes. It was 49 degrees, misty and windy at the outset — earlier this year, the right-hander from upstate New York near Albany said cold weather didn't bother him.

The only rookie starter to go longer with a no-hit bid in the World Series was Jeff Tesreau of the New York Giants in 1912 against the Boston Red Sox. Tris Speaker broke it up with a one-out triple in the sixth.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-30 12:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Taiwan announces further easing of COVID restrictions from Nov. 2
Taiwan announces further easing of COVID restrictions from Nov. 2