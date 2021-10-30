Weather to turn warm again in Taiwan starting Thursday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While the northwestern monsoon continues to bring rain to north and east Taiwan over the weekend, winds will shift direction and the weather will warm up again starting Thursday (Nov. 4).

According to Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reporter Chu Mei-lin (朱美霖), Saturday (Oct. 30) morning saw the coldest temperatures so far for this wave of the monsoon. As the high-pressure center over China moves east into the Pacific early Sunday (Oct. 31) morning, the weather will turn notably cooler, reaching 18-20 degrees Celsius in northern, eastern Taiwan and 21-22 C in other areas.

Temperatures around coastal areas and plains near mountains may see temperatures further lowered by 1-2 C, said Chu. Residents in southwestern Taiwan should be aware of temperature drops at night.

CNA quoted weather expert Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) as saying the northwestern winds will continue until Wednesday (Nov. 3), and generally turn southwestern, bringing about change to more persistent weather conditions. Temperatures are expected to rise and there will still be short, sporadic showers in eastern and mountainous areas in Taiwan.

However, between Saturday and Wednesday, there will be increased chances of light rain in windward areas.