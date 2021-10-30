Alexa
Miami midfielder Federico Higuaín to retire after MLS season

By FORT LAUDERDALE, Associated Press
2021/10/30 06:49
Inter Miami forward Federico Higuain (22) takes control of the ball as FC Cincinnati midfielder Kyle Scott (21) defends during the first half of an ML...

Inter Miami midfielder Federico Higuaín, a brother of teammate Gonzolo Higuaín, will retire at the end of the Major League Soccer season.

Federico Higuaín, 37, joined Miami from D.C. United in October 2020 and has three goals in 24 league games this season. Miami made the announcement Friday.

He also has played in MLS for Columbus (2012-19) as part of a career that has included stints at Argentina's River Plate (2003-07) and Nueva Chicago (2005-07), Turkey's Beşiktaş (2007-08), Mexico's América (2008), and Argentina's Independiente (2008-09), Godoy Cruz (2009-10) and Colón (2010-12).

Federico Higuaín scored 55 goals in 193 regular-season MLS matches. On April 24 against Philadelphia, the Higuaíns became the first brothers to score in the same MLS match, and they did it again against Cincinnati last weekend.

