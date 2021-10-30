Alexa
Bulls F Patrick Williams to undergo left wrist surgery

By Associated Press
2021/10/30 05:07
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams will be sidelined for four to six months after he hurt his left wrist Thursday night in a 104-103 home loss to the New York Knicks.

The 20-year-old Williams needs surgery to repair torn ligaments, the team announced Friday.

Williams was selected by Chicago with the No. 4 overall pick in last year's draft. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 71 games during his rookie season.

The Bulls are off to a 4-1 start this year, but injuries are starting to become an issue. Coby White, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 draft, remains sidelined following offseason shoulder surgery. Zach LaVine scored 25 points against the Knicks despite playing with a torn ligament in his left thumb.

Williams also sprained his left ankle during an optional individual workout in September, but he returned in time to play in Chicago's season-opening victory at Detroit. He averaged 6.6 points in the team's first five games.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-30 07:21 GMT+08:00

