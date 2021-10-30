BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2580
|Down
|31
|Dec
|2564
|2568
|2525
|2544
|Down
|27
|Jan
|2580
|Down
|31
|Mar
|2607
|2607
|2569
|2580
|Down
|31
|May
|2622
|2622
|2587
|2596
|Down
|30
|Jul
|2623
|2623
|2587
|2594
|Down
|32
|Sep
|2613
|2613
|2577
|2582
|Down
|32
|Dec
|2599
|2599
|2564
|2569
|Down
|30
|Mar
|2587
|2587
|2561
|2561
|Down
|28
|May
|2580
|2580
|2553
|2553
|Down
|28
|Jul
|2562
|2562
|2544
|2544
|Down
|28
|Sep
|2531
|Down
|27