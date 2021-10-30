BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2580 Down 31 Dec 2564 2568 2525 2544 Down 27 Jan 2580 Down 31 Mar 2607 2607 2569 2580 Down 31 May 2622 2622 2587 2596 Down 30 Jul 2623 2623 2587 2594 Down 32 Sep 2613 2613 2577 2582 Down 32 Dec 2599 2599 2564 2569 Down 30 Mar 2587 2587 2561 2561 Down 28 May 2580 2580 2553 2553 Down 28 Jul 2562 2562 2544 2544 Down 28 Sep 2531 Down 27