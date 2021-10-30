Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/10/30 03:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2580 Down 31
Dec 2564 2568 2525 2544 Down 27
Jan 2580 Down 31
Mar 2607 2607 2569 2580 Down 31
May 2622 2622 2587 2596 Down 30
Jul 2623 2623 2587 2594 Down 32
Sep 2613 2613 2577 2582 Down 32
Dec 2599 2599 2564 2569 Down 30
Mar 2587 2587 2561 2561 Down 28
May 2580 2580 2553 2553 Down 28
Jul 2562 2562 2544 2544 Down 28
Sep 2531 Down 27