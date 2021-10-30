New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Nov
|83.09
|83.74
|81.41
|83.57
|Up
|.76
|Dec
|81.71
|81.96
|80.14
|81.78
|Up
|.32
|Jan
|80.22
|80.45
|78.70
|79.98
|Up
|.03
|Feb
|78.78
|79.05
|77.43
|78.46
|Down .16
|Mar
|77.49
|78.04
|76.36
|77.25
|Down .24
|Apr
|76.57
|77.08
|75.47
|76.27
|Down .26
|May
|75.81
|76.20
|74.70
|75.42
|Down .27
|Jun
|75.14
|75.24
|74.09
|74.63
|Down .28
|Jul
|74.48
|74.72
|73.58
|73.89
|Down .30
|Aug
|73.58
|74.02
|72.76
|73.19
|Down .32
|Sep
|73.01
|73.20
|72.03
|72.54
|Down .32
|Oct
|72.54
|72.54
|71.45
|71.92
|Down .34
|Nov
|71.79
|72.24
|70.88
|71.33
|Down .36
|Dec
|70.60
|71.17
|70.60
|70.70
|Down .37
|Jan
|71.00
|71.00
|70.10
|70.10
|Down .38
|Feb
|69.58
|69.58
|69.44
|69.54
|Down .40
|Mar
|69.56
|69.56
|68.93
|69.01
|Down .41
|Apr
|68.50
|Down .44
|May
|68.35
|68.80
|67.85
|68.04
|Down .44
|Jun
|67.53
|Down .45
|Jul
|67.55
|67.55
|67.04
|67.04
|Down .47
|Aug
|66.57
|Down .51
|Sep
|66.13
|Down .54
|Oct
|65.71
|Down .57
|Nov
|65.89
|66.32
|65.16
|65.33
|Down .59
|Dec
|64.89
|Down .60
|Jan
|64.47
|Down .62
|Feb
|64.07
|Down .66
|Mar
|63.69
|Down .70
|Apr
|63.35
|Down .71
|May
|63.59
|63.59
|63.02
|63.02
|Down .74
|Jun
|62.68
|Down .77
|Jul
|62.36
|Down .78
|Aug
|62.04
|Down .81
|Sep
|61.74
|Down .84
|Oct
|61.50
|Down .85
|Nov
|62.46
|62.46
|61.25
|61.25
|Down .87
|Dec
|60.95
|Down .89
|Jan
|60.67
|Down .91
|Feb
|60.41
|Down .93
|Mar
|60.17
|Down .96
|Apr
|59.93
|Down .98
|May
|59.71 Down 1.00
|Jun
|59.45 Down 1.03
|Jul
|59.26 Down 1.05
|Aug
|59.06 Down 1.08
|Sep
|58.87 Down 1.11
|Oct
|58.73 Down 1.13
|Nov
|59.23
|59.23
|58.59
|58.59 Down 1.16
|Dec
|58.40 Down 1.18
|Jan
|58.20 Down 1.19
|Feb
|58.03 Down 1.20
|Mar
|57.89 Down 1.21
|Apr
|57.76 Down 1.23
|May
|57.65 Down 1.24
|Jun
|57.51 Down 1.25
|Jul
|57.38 Down 1.27
|Aug
|57.27 Down 1.28
|Sep
|57.19 Down 1.29
|Oct
|57.12 Down 1.31
|Nov
|57.09 Down 1.32
|Dec
|56.99 Down 1.32
|Jan
|56.87 Down 1.32
|Feb
|56.79 Down 1.32
|Mar
|56.73 Down 1.32
|Apr
|56.69 Down 1.32
|May
|56.66 Down 1.32
|Jun
|56.58 Down 1.32
|Jul
|56.51 Down 1.32
|Aug
|56.46 Down 1.32
|Sep
|56.43 Down 1.32
|Oct
|56.42 Down 1.32
|Nov
|56.44 Down 1.32
|Dec
|56.41 Down 1.32
|Jan
|56.46 Down 1.32
|Feb
|56.45 Down 1.32
|Mar
|56.48 Down 1.32
|Apr
|56.49 Down 1.32
|May
|56.48 Down 1.32
|Jun
|56.56 Down 1.32
|Jul
|56.58 Down 1.32
|Aug
|56.57 Down 1.32
|Sep
|56.60 Down 1.32
|Oct
|56.61 Down 1.32
|Nov
|57.00
|57.00
|56.58
|56.58 Down 1.32
|Dec
|56.67 Down 1.32
|Jan
|56.68 Down 1.32
|Feb
|56.74 Down 1.32
|Mar
|56.78 Down 1.32
|Apr
|56.82 Down 1.32
|May
|56.76 Down 1.32
|Jun
|56.81 Down 1.32
|Jul
|56.83 Down 1.32
|Aug
|56.85 Down 1.32
|Sep
|56.87 Down 1.32
|Oct
|56.88 Down 1.32
|Nov
|56.88 Down 1.32
|Dec
|56.95 Down 1.32
|Jan
|57.00 Down 1.32
|Feb
|57.02 Down 1.32
|Mar
|57.04 Down 1.32
|Apr
|57.06 Down 1.32
|May
|57.10 Down 1.32
|Jun
|57.12 Down 1.32
|Jul
|57.15 Down 1.32
|Aug
|57.16 Down 1.32
|Sep
|57.17 Down 1.32
|Oct
|57.18 Down 1.32
|Nov
|57.18 Down 1.32
|Dec
|57.26 Down 1.32
|Jan
|57.34 Down 1.32
|Feb
|57.40 Down 1.32
|Mar
|57.43 Down 1.32
|Apr
|57.43 Down 1.32
|May
|57.38 Down 1.32
|Jun
|57.39 Down 1.32
|Jul
|57.37 Down 1.32
|Aug
|57.39 Down 1.32
|Sep
|57.44 Down 1.32
|Oct
|57.53 Down 1.32
|Nov
|57.48 Down 1.32
|Dec
|57.60 Down 1.32
|Jan
|57.77 Down 1.32