Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Petroleum, US

By Associated Press
2021/10/30 03:19
BC-US--Petroleum, US

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Nov 83.09 83.74 81.41 83.57 Up .76
Dec 81.71 81.96 80.14 81.78 Up .32
Jan 80.22 80.45 78.70 79.98 Up .03
Feb 78.78 79.05 77.43 78.46 Down .16
Mar 77.49 78.04 76.36 77.25 Down .24
Apr 76.57 77.08 75.47 76.27 Down .26
May 75.81 76.20 74.70 75.42 Down .27
Jun 75.14 75.24 74.09 74.63 Down .28
Jul 74.48 74.72 73.58 73.89 Down .30
Aug 73.58 74.02 72.76 73.19 Down .32
Sep 73.01 73.20 72.03 72.54 Down .32
Oct 72.54 72.54 71.45 71.92 Down .34
Nov 71.79 72.24 70.88 71.33 Down .36
Dec 70.60 71.17 70.60 70.70 Down .37
Jan 71.00 71.00 70.10 70.10 Down .38
Feb 69.58 69.58 69.44 69.54 Down .40
Mar 69.56 69.56 68.93 69.01 Down .41
Apr 68.50 Down .44
May 68.35 68.80 67.85 68.04 Down .44
Jun 67.53 Down .45
Jul 67.55 67.55 67.04 67.04 Down .47
Aug 66.57 Down .51
Sep 66.13 Down .54
Oct 65.71 Down .57
Nov 65.89 66.32 65.16 65.33 Down .59
Dec 64.89 Down .60
Jan 64.47 Down .62
Feb 64.07 Down .66
Mar 63.69 Down .70
Apr 63.35 Down .71
May 63.59 63.59 63.02 63.02 Down .74
Jun 62.68 Down .77
Jul 62.36 Down .78
Aug 62.04 Down .81
Sep 61.74 Down .84
Oct 61.50 Down .85
Nov 62.46 62.46 61.25 61.25 Down .87
Dec 60.95 Down .89
Jan 60.67 Down .91
Feb 60.41 Down .93
Mar 60.17 Down .96
Apr 59.93 Down .98
May 59.71 Down 1.00
Jun 59.45 Down 1.03
Jul 59.26 Down 1.05
Aug 59.06 Down 1.08
Sep 58.87 Down 1.11
Oct 58.73 Down 1.13
Nov 59.23 59.23 58.59 58.59 Down 1.16
Dec 58.40 Down 1.18
Jan 58.20 Down 1.19
Feb 58.03 Down 1.20
Mar 57.89 Down 1.21
Apr 57.76 Down 1.23
May 57.65 Down 1.24
Jun 57.51 Down 1.25
Jul 57.38 Down 1.27
Aug 57.27 Down 1.28
Sep 57.19 Down 1.29
Oct 57.12 Down 1.31
Nov 57.09 Down 1.32
Dec 56.99 Down 1.32
Jan 56.87 Down 1.32
Feb 56.79 Down 1.32
Mar 56.73 Down 1.32
Apr 56.69 Down 1.32
May 56.66 Down 1.32
Jun 56.58 Down 1.32
Jul 56.51 Down 1.32
Aug 56.46 Down 1.32
Sep 56.43 Down 1.32
Oct 56.42 Down 1.32
Nov 56.44 Down 1.32
Dec 56.41 Down 1.32
Jan 56.46 Down 1.32
Feb 56.45 Down 1.32
Mar 56.48 Down 1.32
Apr 56.49 Down 1.32
May 56.48 Down 1.32
Jun 56.56 Down 1.32
Jul 56.58 Down 1.32
Aug 56.57 Down 1.32
Sep 56.60 Down 1.32
Oct 56.61 Down 1.32
Nov 57.00 57.00 56.58 56.58 Down 1.32
Dec 56.67 Down 1.32
Jan 56.68 Down 1.32
Feb 56.74 Down 1.32
Mar 56.78 Down 1.32
Apr 56.82 Down 1.32
May 56.76 Down 1.32
Jun 56.81 Down 1.32
Jul 56.83 Down 1.32
Aug 56.85 Down 1.32
Sep 56.87 Down 1.32
Oct 56.88 Down 1.32
Nov 56.88 Down 1.32
Dec 56.95 Down 1.32
Jan 57.00 Down 1.32
Feb 57.02 Down 1.32
Mar 57.04 Down 1.32
Apr 57.06 Down 1.32
May 57.10 Down 1.32
Jun 57.12 Down 1.32
Jul 57.15 Down 1.32
Aug 57.16 Down 1.32
Sep 57.17 Down 1.32
Oct 57.18 Down 1.32
Nov 57.18 Down 1.32
Dec 57.26 Down 1.32
Jan 57.34 Down 1.32
Feb 57.40 Down 1.32
Mar 57.43 Down 1.32
Apr 57.43 Down 1.32
May 57.38 Down 1.32
Jun 57.39 Down 1.32
Jul 57.37 Down 1.32
Aug 57.39 Down 1.32
Sep 57.44 Down 1.32
Oct 57.53 Down 1.32
Nov 57.48 Down 1.32
Dec 57.60 Down 1.32
Jan 57.77 Down 1.32

Updated : 2021-10-30 05:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Taiwan's 1st-dose rate reaches 70%, full vaccination 30%
Taiwan announces further easing of COVID restrictions from Nov. 2
Taiwan announces further easing of COVID restrictions from Nov. 2
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2021