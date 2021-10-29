For tribes, 'good fire' a key to restoring nature and people

Talon Davis, 27, a member of the Yurok tribe, holds his son, Kenneth, 2, at the end of the day following a cultural training burn on the Yurok reserva... Talon Davis, 27, a member of the Yurok tribe, holds his son, Kenneth, 2, at the end of the day following a cultural training burn on the Yurok reservation in Weitchpec, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Davis welcomed the opportunity "to show the world what good fire is." He added, "this is how we're supposed to care for Mother Earth. Put fire back on the ground, bring our home back into balance." (AP Photo/David Goldman)

John Bain, 76, a member of the Karuk tribe, walks by his prized 1954 Chevy five-window pickup that was destroyed in last year's Slater Fire which tore... John Bain, 76, a member of the Karuk tribe, walks by his prized 1954 Chevy five-window pickup that was destroyed in last year's Slater Fire which tore through his property and the Klamath National Forest in Happy Camp, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. "I never seen winds like that. I never thought it would do what it did," said Bain. "I lost my little two-bedroom house and my shop, car port, a 40-foot cargo container, and the barn shed and I had four pick-ups that burned up." (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A woman fishes in the Klamath River as a mountain which burned in last year's Slater Fire stands in the background in Happy Camp, Calif., Wednesday, O... A woman fishes in the Klamath River as a mountain which burned in last year's Slater Fire stands in the background in Happy Camp, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Wildfires have blackened nearly 6,000 square miles (15,540 square kilometers) in California the past two years and more elsewhere amid prolonged drought and rising temperatures linked to climate change. Dozens have died; thousands of homes have been lost. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A scorched hillside rises from the backyard of Ruth, 72, and John Bain, 76, a member of the Karuk tribe, where last year's Slater Fire destroyed a hou... A scorched hillside rises from the backyard of Ruth, 72, and John Bain, 76, a member of the Karuk tribe, where last year's Slater Fire destroyed a house and several antique cars on their property in Happy Camp, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. "They can get rid of the brush and that will save a bigger fire down the road, probably," said John. "It's gonna help because that's all going to come back in two or three years as just brush and if they can keep that under control, it could stop a big fire. I think the tribe should do it and the Forest Service should do it too." (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Jose Luis Dulce, center right, a firefighter in Ecuador and in his home country, Spain, listens during a briefing before a cultural training burn on t... Jose Luis Dulce, center right, a firefighter in Ecuador and in his home country, Spain, listens during a briefing before a cultural training burn on the Yurok reservation in Weitchpec, Calif., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Dulce said he attended the training to help revive Indigenous techniques in Europe and South America. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Margo Robbins, a member of the Yurok tribe, talks to participants of a cultural training burn as they visit a ceremonial dance pit in Weitchpec, Calif... Margo Robbins, a member of the Yurok tribe, talks to participants of a cultural training burn as they visit a ceremonial dance pit in Weitchpec, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Robbins would become a leading the voice in the struggle to return fire to her people’s ancestral territory, much of which is under state and federal management. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Stoney Timmons, a member of the Robinson Rancheria Pomo Indians, smells a lemon balm plant while scouting an area with fellow participants of a cultur... Stoney Timmons, a member of the Robinson Rancheria Pomo Indians, smells a lemon balm plant while scouting an area with fellow participants of a cultural training burn in Weitchpec, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Before they were outlawed, cultural burns enriched the land with berries, medicinal herbs and tan oak acorns while killing bugs. It opened browsing space for deer and elk. It let more rainwater reach streams, boosting salmon numbers. It spurred hazelnut stems and bear grass used for intricate baskets and ceremonial regalia. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Margo Robbins shows off a baby basket she made out of hazel wood to participants of a cultural training burn on the Yurok reservation in Weitchpec, Ca... Margo Robbins shows off a baby basket she made out of hazel wood to participants of a cultural training burn on the Yurok reservation in Weitchpec, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. As a young girl of Yurok, Hupa and Irish descent, she learned the basketry fundamental to her native identity. Tribes use baskets for gathering food and medicinal plants, trapping eels, ceremonial dancing, cradling babies, even prayer. "Weaving is really, really soothing. It's kind of like medicine for your soul," she said. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Margo Robbins, a member of the Yurok tribe, holds a hazel leaf while scouting an area before a cultural training burn on the Yurok reservation in Weit... Margo Robbins, a member of the Yurok tribe, holds a hazel leaf while scouting an area before a cultural training burn on the Yurok reservation in Weitchpec, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Tribes like the Yurok use baskets for gathering food and medicinal plants, trapping eels, ceremonial dancing, cradling babies, even prayer. But weaving materials had become scarce, particularly hazel wood. Burns in bygone days helped the shoots grow straight and strong. Under no-fire management, hazel was stunted by shrubs, downed trees, matted leaves. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Marty Duncan, a member of the Robinson Rancheria Pomo Indians, prepares for a cultural training burn after waking up in a campsite in Weitchpec, Calif... Marty Duncan, a member of the Robinson Rancheria Pomo Indians, prepares for a cultural training burn after waking up in a campsite in Weitchpec, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Over several days in early October, about 80 acres (32 hectares) on the Yurok reservation would be set aflame. The burning was monitored by crews wearing protective helmets and clothing — firefighting gear and water trucks ready. They were part of a program that teaches younger Yurok and other tribes the ancient skills of treating land with fire. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

From left, Max Brotman and Rhodri Wiseman, rest along with Robinson Rancheria Pomo Indians Eric Timmons and his brother, Stoney Timmons, after they fi... From left, Max Brotman and Rhodri Wiseman, rest along with Robinson Rancheria Pomo Indians Eric Timmons and his brother, Stoney Timmons, after they finished working a cultural training burn on the Yurok reservation in Weitchpec, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Raven Parkins, foreground center, a member of the Modoc tribe, and Max Brotman, left, fill gas canisters during a cultural training burn on the Yurok ... Raven Parkins, foreground center, a member of the Modoc tribe, and Max Brotman, left, fill gas canisters during a cultural training burn on the Yurok reservation in Weitchpec, Calif., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Hour by hour, torch bearers moved down the slope, igniting swaths of forest floor. Co-workers in radio contact watched firebreaks, ready to douse or beat down stray flames. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Robert McConnell Jr, a prescribed fire specialist with Six Rivers National Forest and a member of the Yurok tribe, watches for embers flying uphill fr... Robert McConnell Jr, a prescribed fire specialist with Six Rivers National Forest and a member of the Yurok tribe, watches for embers flying uphill from the cultural training burn area on the Yurok reservation in Weitchpec, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. The cultural training burn was part of a program that teaches younger Yurok and other tribes the ancient skills of treating land with fire. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Stoney Timmons, right, a member of the Robinson Rancheria Pomo Indians, uses a torch to light the ground on fire as Spencer Proffit, with the Bureau o... Stoney Timmons, right, a member of the Robinson Rancheria Pomo Indians, uses a torch to light the ground on fire as Spencer Proffit, with the Bureau of Land Management, looks on during a cultural training burn in Weitchpec, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Timmons said his tribe wants to host its own training session next year. "I'm getting some good lessons to take back," he said. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Robert McConnell Jr, a prescribed fire specialist with Six Rivers National Forest and a member of the Yurok tribe, shovels dirt to put out a fire that... Robert McConnell Jr, a prescribed fire specialist with Six Rivers National Forest and a member of the Yurok tribe, shovels dirt to put out a fire that climbed the bark of a tree during a cultural training burn on the Yurok reservation in Weitchpec, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. "I get to feel like I'm Indian again when I get to burn," he said. "It's encoded in my DNA. It's like there's a spark in my eye when I see fire get put on the ground." (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Brody Richardson, a member of the Yurok tribe, carries a torch as he takes part in a cultural training burn on the Yurok reservation in Weitchpec, Cal... Brody Richardson, a member of the Yurok tribe, carries a torch as he takes part in a cultural training burn on the Yurok reservation in Weitchpec, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. In recent years, federal and state officials have formed partnerships with Northern California tribes to allow limited burning, despite some opposition from a jittery public. Native leaders say their fires are carefully planned and well executed. They hope to burn larger areas in their historical territory. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Lloyd Owens, a member of the Yurok tribe, carries a torch as he walks away from a hill he lit on fire during a cultural training burn on the Yurok res... Lloyd Owens, a member of the Yurok tribe, carries a torch as he walks away from a hill he lit on fire during a cultural training burn on the Yurok reservation in Weitchpec, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. For thousands of years, Indigenous peoples set fire to clear forest floors of undergrowth. It supported foods such as acorns and hazel wood used in baskets. But starting in the early 1900s, federal policy made such activities illegal. That disrupted the tribes' hunter-gatherer lifestyle. And it built up fuels that feed wildfires. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Mae McLean with Cal State Parks climbs down a hill to extinguish a runaway log that rolled down the mountain during a cultural training burn on the Yu... Mae McLean with Cal State Parks climbs down a hill to extinguish a runaway log that rolled down the mountain during a cultural training burn on the Yurok reservation in Weitchpec, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Participants in the burn were young and middle-aged, native and non-native, novices and veterans — some from area tribes, others from far away. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Sweat drips from the face of Nick Hillman, 18, a member of the Yurok Fire Department and a member of the Karuk tribe, as he takes part in a cultural t... Sweat drips from the face of Nick Hillman, 18, a member of the Yurok Fire Department and a member of the Karuk tribe, as he takes part in a cultural training burn on the Yurok reservation in Weitchpec, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. To the Yurok and other tribes in the mid-Klamath region, the resurgence of cultural burning is about reclaiming a way of life violently suppressed with the arrival of white settlers in the 1800s. "I know my ancestors want me to be doing this," Hillman said. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Water fills a holding tank set up by crew members preparing for a cultural training burn on the Yurok reservation in Weitchpec, Calif., Thursday, Oct.... Water fills a holding tank set up by crew members preparing for a cultural training burn on the Yurok reservation in Weitchpec, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. To prepare for the one this month in the Klamath region, Yurok leaders studied weather forecasts, scouted mountainous burn areas, positioned water tanks, uncoiled fire hoses, equipped and drilled 30-plus crew members. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Crews lay out hoses in preparation for a cultural training burn on the Yurok reservation in Weitchpec, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. The burning was ... Crews lay out hoses in preparation for a cultural training burn on the Yurok reservation in Weitchpec, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. The burning was monitored by crews wearing protective helmets and clothing, firefighting gear and water trucks ready. They were part of a program that teaches younger Yurok and other tribes the ancient skills of treating land with fire. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A torch is lit before it's used to set fire to a parcel of land for a cultural training burn on the Yurok reservation in Weitchpec, Calif., Thursday, ... A torch is lit before it's used to set fire to a parcel of land for a cultural training burn on the Yurok reservation in Weitchpec, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. For thousands of years, Indigenous peoples set fire to clear forest floors of undergrowth. It supported foods such as acorns and hazel wood used in baskets. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Elizabeth Azzuz stands in prayer before leading a cultural training burn on the Yurok reservation in Weitchpec, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. "Guide... Elizabeth Azzuz stands in prayer before leading a cultural training burn on the Yurok reservation in Weitchpec, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. "Guide our hands as we bring fire back to the land," she intoned before crouching and igniting dead leaves and needles carpeting the ground. Others joined her. And soon dancing flames and pungent smoke rose from the slope high above the distant Klamath River. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

WEITCHPEC, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Azzuz stood in prayer on a Northern California mountainside, grasping a torch of wormwood branches, the fuel her Native American ancestors used to burn underbrush in thick forests.

“Guide our hands as we bring fire back to the land,” she intoned before igniting leaves and needles carpeting the slope above the Klamath River.

Over several days in October, about 80 acres (32.4 hectares) on the Yurok reservation were set aflame in a program that teaches ancient skills of treating land with fire.

It was among many “cultural burns” allowed in recent years by state and federal agencies that had long banned them — a sign of evolving attitudes toward wildfire prevention. Research increasingly confirms low-intensity burns can reduce the risk by consuming fire fuels.

Wildfires have blackened nearly 6,000 square miles (15,540 square kilometers) in California the past two years. Dozens have died; thousands of homes have been lost.

But to the Yurok, Karuk and Hupa in the mid-Klamath region, cultural burning is about reclaiming a way of life suppressed with the arrival of white settlers.

The tribes' hunter-gatherer lifestyle was devastated by prohibitions on fire that tribes had used for thousands of years to spur growth of acorn-bearing trees, clear space for deer and spur hazel wood stems used for baskets.

“Fire is a tool left by the Creator to restore our environment and the health of our people,” said Azzuz, board secretary for the Cultural Fire Management Council, which promotes burning on ancestral Yurok lands. “Fire is life for us.”

Merv George, a former Hoopa Valley Tribe chairman who now supervises Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, said officials who once considered native burners “arsonists” realize a new approach is needed.

Two national forests — Six Rivers and Klamath — crafted a 2014 landscape restoration partnership with the Karuk tribe and nonprofits that endorsed intentional burns.

Yurok, Karuk and Hupa activists and The Nature Conservancy later created the Indigenous Peoples Burning Network, whose training burns that have drawn participants from across the U.S. and other countries.

“It’s really exciting and gives me a lot of hope that the tide is changing,” said Margo Robbins, a basket weaver and director of the fire management council. “We revived our language, our dances, and now, bringing back fire, we’ll restore the land.”

This month's burn involved 30-plus crew members who prepared extensively — scouting the area, positioning fire hoses and water tanks.

As Azzuz finished her ceremonial prayer, the wormwood that coaxed the first flames was replaced with modern “drip torches” — canisters of gasoline and diesel with spouts and wicks. Team members moved quickly along a dirt trail, flicking burning fuel droplets.

Smoke billowed. Flames crackled. Tangled foliage was reduced to ash, while bigger oaks, madrones and conifers were largely spared.

Jose Luis Dulce, a firefighter in his native Spain and Ecuador, hopes to help revive Indigenous techniques in Europe and South America. Stoney Timmons said his tribe — the Robinson Rancheria Pomo Indians of California — wants to host its own training session next year.

Robert McConnell Jr. spent years with Forest Service wildfire crews, attacking from helicopters and driving bulldozers. Now a prescribed fire specialist with Six Rivers National Forest, he works with fire instead of against it.

“It’s encoded in my DNA," he said. "It’s like there’s a spark in my eye when I see fire get put on the ground.”

When Yurok forestry director Dawn Blake helped light the hillside, she felt a connection with her grandmother, who wove baskets and set fires in the area long ago.

“We’ve been talking and begging about doing this for so long, just spinning our wheels,” said Blake, 49. “It feels like we’re finally being heard.”

But tribes want to go beyond training exercises and “family burns” on small plots. They’re pushing to operate throughout the vast territories their ancestors occupied.

“My ultimate goal is to restore all this land back to a natural state,” said Blaine McKinnon, battalion chief for the Yurok Fire Department.

Relations with federal and state authorities have improved. But cultural fire leaders say pledges of cooperation aren’t always carried out by local officials, who fear dismissal if fires get out of hand.

Craig Tolmie, chief deputy director of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said the agency tries to balance the tribes’ desires for more fire with opposition from a jittery public.

“People have really been traumatized and shocked by the last two fire seasons,” Tolmie said.

Under new state laws, tribal burners and front-line regulators will work more closely, he said. One measure requires his department to appoint a cultural burning liaison. Another makes it easier to get liability insurance for prescribed fires.

Still, Tolmie argued that many areas first should be “pre-treated” with mechanical grinding and tree thinning to reduce decades of accumulated debris.

Chad Hanson, forest ecologist with the John Muir Project of Earth Island Institute in California, contends regulators are “trying to extort tribes” by making cultural burns contingent on logging.

Tribes should be empowered to handle prescribed burns while Cal Fire and the Forest Service focus on suppressing wildfires, said Bill Tripp, the Karuk tribe’s natural resources director.

The mid-Klamath area is ideal for a teaching center where cultural burners could “guide us into a new era of living with fire,” Tripp said.

Tribes are uniquely positioned to train younger generations about stewardship-oriented fire management, said Scott Stephens, an environmental policy professor at the University of California, Berkeley. “We’d need literally thousands of people doing this burning to ramp it up to a scale that’s meaningful,” he said.

Talon Davis, 27, a member of the Yurok crew, welcomed the opportunity “to show the world what good fire is.”

“This is how we’re supposed to care for Mother Earth,” he said. “Put fire back on the ground, bring our home back into balance.”

