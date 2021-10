Afghanistan wins toss and bats against Pakistan at T20 WCup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat first in its T20 World Cup match against neighbor Pakistan in Dubai on Friday.

Pakistan is seeking a third straight win in the Super 12s after beating India and New Zealand.

Afghanistan named an unchanged team from the win over Scotland in its only game so far.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

