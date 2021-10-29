Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/29 22:09
AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 5 4 0 1 0 9 16 10
WB/Scranton 5 4 1 0 0 8 11 9
Hershey 5 3 1 1 0 7 14 12
Hartford 5 3 1 1 0 7 11 9
Bridgeport 6 2 2 0 2 6 13 14
Charlotte 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 11
Providence 5 1 2 1 1 4 7 15
Lehigh Valley 5 0 4 1 0 1 6 13
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 14
Cleveland 5 3 1 0 1 7 17 14
Utica 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 4
Syracuse 5 2 2 1 0 5 17 18
Rochester 4 2 2 0 0 4 17 19
Belleville 5 2 3 0 0 4 15 17
Toronto 5 2 3 0 0 4 11 20
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 4 3 1 0 0 6 15 8
Iowa 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 8
Texas 5 3 2 0 0 6 13 10
Manitoba 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 12
Grand Rapids 5 1 3 0 1 3 11 15
Milwaukee 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 12
Rockford 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 24
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 5 4 0 0 1 9 19 11
Stockton 4 3 0 1 0 7 13 7
Abbotsford 5 3 1 1 0 7 15 13
Bakersfield 5 3 2 0 0 6 15 14
Henderson 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 13
San Jose 3 2 1 0 0 4 8 7
Tucson 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 9
Colorado 5 0 4 0 1 1 17 24
San Diego 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 16

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Texas 4, Rockford 1

Friday's Games

Bakersfield at Henderson, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Rochester at Laval, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-10-29 23:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Japan mulls next generation stealth fighter program
Japan mulls next generation stealth fighter program