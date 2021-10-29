Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/29 22:05
MLS Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 22 4 7 73 65 40
Nashville 12 4 16 52 53 31
Philadelphia 13 8 11 50 45 34
New York City FC 13 11 8 47 52 34
Orlando City 12 9 11 47 47 47
Atlanta 12 9 10 46 42 35
D.C. United 13 14 5 44 52 50
New York 12 12 7 43 37 32
CF Montréal 11 10 10 43 44 41
Columbus 11 13 8 41 41 44
Inter Miami CF 11 16 5 38 34 50
Chicago 9 17 7 34 36 52
Toronto FC 6 17 9 27 37 62
Cincinnati 4 20 8 20 36 70
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 17 7 7 58 56 34
Seattle 17 8 7 58 51 31
Colorado 15 7 10 55 45 33
Portland 15 13 4 49 50 51
Vancouver 12 9 11 47 43 43
LA Galaxy 13 12 7 46 46 50
Real Salt Lake 13 12 6 45 50 47
Minnesota United 12 11 9 45 37 40
Los Angeles FC 12 12 8 44 50 45
San Jose 9 13 10 37 41 50
Houston 6 14 12 30 36 51
FC Dallas 6 15 11 29 44 54
Austin FC 8 19 4 28 31 50

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, October 23

Sporting Kansas City 2, Seattle 1

New York 2, Columbus 1

New York City FC 6, D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 1, Nashville 0

CF Montréal 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

Los Angeles FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Chicago 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Miami 5, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 2, Portland 0

FC Dallas 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Vancouver 1, San Jose 1, tie

Sunday, October 24

Austin FC 2, Houston 1

New England 2, Orlando City 2, tie

Tuesday, October 26

Los Angeles FC 3, Seattle 0

Wednesday, October 27

New England 1, Colorado 0

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

Nashville 6, Cincinnati 3

Columbus 3, Orlando City 2

Philadelphia 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

D.C. United 1, New York 0

New York City FC 1, Chicago 0

Real Salt Lake 2, FC Dallas 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 0

Vancouver 2, Minnesota 1

Portland 2, San Jose 0

Saturday, October 30

New York City FC at Miami, 1:30 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 31

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, November 1

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, November 2

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 3

Houston at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 7

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at New England, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at CF Montréal, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Portland, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-29 23:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Japan mulls next generation stealth fighter program
Japan mulls next generation stealth fighter program