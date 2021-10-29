Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

German broadcaster DW's online service blocked in Belarus

By Associated Press
2021/10/29 19:44
German broadcaster DW's online service blocked in Belarus

BERLIN (AP) — German broadcaster Deutsche Welle said Friday that its online service and several other news portals have been blocked by Belarus.

DW, which is funded by the German government, said it was first alerted Thursday by some social media users in Belarus that it couldn't be viewed anymore on certain internet service providers. This was later extended to all providers in Belarus.

The broadcaster said Belarus authorities stated on the website of the country's Ministry of Information that access to several news portals had been restriction because they allegedly linked to websites spreading extremist material.

The head of DW, Peter Limbourg, protested against the decision and called the allegation against the broadcaster “absolutely ridiculous.”

President Alexander Lukashenko "has shown that he will stop at nothing to maintain his hold on power in his struggle against his own people," said Limbourg. “The heavy use of independent news outlets clearly shows that people in Belarus no longer trust the government-controlled media.”

A spokeswoman for Germany's Foreign Ministry said the country's ambassador in Belarus had asked authorities there for an explanation and demanded that access to DW's website be restored.

Deutsche Welle provides news in 32 languages. It expanded its service in Belarus several months ago.

Updated : 2021-10-29 22:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Japan mulls next generation stealth fighter program
Japan mulls next generation stealth fighter program