Taiwan foreign minister visits EU capital Brussels

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) paid an unprecedented visit to Belgium Friday (Oct. 29) for exchanges with European Union figures, according to media reports.

Wu’s official itinerary for the European trip had originally only mentioned Slovakia and the Czech Republic, two nations eager to develop ties to Taiwan. A stop in the EU capital was added later, as support within the bloc is growing, partly as a sign of resistance against China bullying Taiwan.

Wu will visit members of the European Parliament in Brussels, but he has plans that were not made public, CNA reported Friday. The minister will address the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) by video conference from Belgium, as it is meeting in Rome just ahead of the G20 leaders’ summit.

Earlier this month, the European Parliament approved a proposal recommending an upgrade in EU relations with Taiwan by an overwhelming majority. The motion, voted by 580 members against 26, also advocated renaming the European Economic Office in Taipei as the EU Office in Taiwan.

The apparent warming in ties came as China ramped up its military threats against Taiwan, and as Taipei fought off the COVID-19 pandemic while also helping other countries with supplies of masks and protective equipment — even though it was barred from joining the World Health Organization (WHO).