Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan ramps up military reservist call-ups

Total of 10,000 reservists to spend 2 weeks back in military for 2022

  406
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/29 19:09
Taiwan is ramping up the frequency and duration of its reservist call-ups. (CNA, Army photo) 

Taiwan is ramping up the frequency and duration of its reservist call-ups. (CNA, Army photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The military will call up an estimated 10,000 reservists for two weeks next year, Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said Thursday (Oct. 28).

The Ministry of National Defense is raising the frequency of call-ups from once every two years to once per year, while also planning to establish the All-out Defense Mobilization Agency, in 2022. In addition to the 14-day program, an estimated 100,000 reservists will be called up for the usual five days of service, Chiu told legislators.

Some lawmakers doubted the efficacy of having reservists show up for just five days, CNA reported. Chiu emphasized the change of frequency to once every year, which would be introduced gradually.

The stepping up of the reservist program comes amid fears of China’s more aggressive posturing, including frequent military drills and almost daily incursions by Chinese military planes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).
military
reservists
Ministry of National Defense
Chiu Kuo-cheng
All-out Defense Mobilization Agency

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Pentagon official says China poses urgent military threat to Taiwan
Former Pentagon official says China poses urgent military threat to Taiwan
2021/10/28 17:24
Defense minister says US troops only in Taiwan as part of exchange program
Defense minister says US troops only in Taiwan as part of exchange program
2021/10/28 16:30
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
2021/10/28 11:17
Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ 680 times in 2021
Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ 680 times in 2021
2021/10/27 19:11
Taiwan unveils its 'Army Iron Man' exoskeleton
Taiwan unveils its 'Army Iron Man' exoskeleton
2021/10/27 13:05

Updated : 2021-10-29 20:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Japan mulls next generation stealth fighter program
Japan mulls next generation stealth fighter program