Taiwan ramps up military reservist call-ups

Taiwan is ramping up the frequency and duration of its reservist call-ups. (CNA, Army photo) Taiwan is ramping up the frequency and duration of its reservist call-ups. (CNA, Army photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The military will call up an estimated 10,000 reservists for two weeks next year, Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said Thursday (Oct. 28).

The Ministry of National Defense is raising the frequency of call-ups from once every two years to once per year, while also planning to establish the All-out Defense Mobilization Agency, in 2022. In addition to the 14-day program, an estimated 100,000 reservists will be called up for the usual five days of service, Chiu told legislators.

Some lawmakers doubted the efficacy of having reservists show up for just five days, CNA reported. Chiu emphasized the change of frequency to once every year, which would be introduced gradually.

The stepping up of the reservist program comes amid fears of China’s more aggressive posturing, including frequent military drills and almost daily incursions by Chinese military planes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).