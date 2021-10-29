Family of comatose Filipino worker seeks help from Taiwan public

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The family of a comatose Filipino migrant worker is seeking assistance from the public as he fights to recover from a severe illness.

The 36-year-old Filipino man, Ireneo Jr. Estoy Muana, a native of Davao City in the Philippines, came to Taiwan for work in 2018 after being recruited by a Taiwan company. His work contract was set to expire this year and he was preparing to return home to his wife and children when he suddenly fell ill in March.

Doctors diagnosed him as having tuberculous meningitis (TBM), causing acute hydrocephalus. Doctors considered his condition to be grave, but he managed to pull through and is now in stable condition.

Even so, he is still in a comatose state. His wife, Arile Yu Pasulohan Muana, was initially unable to receive much information and could not see him because of the pandemic. They had to spend their 11th wedding anniversary apart.

Arile, 33, was originally a sales specialist and fell in love with her husband while working at the same company. She said Ireneo was humorous and caring with their two children.

So she could take care of the children full-time, Ireneo sought employment in Taiwan. He "loved us more than he loved himself," said Arile.

In 2019, Ireneo took a long vacation from Taiwan to visit his family in the Philippines. His eldest child, a 15-year-old daughter named Princess Joy P. Muana, is currently in 10th grade, while his son Chester Xian P. Muana is 12 years old and is in the 7th grade.

Determined to bring her husband home after he became incapacitated, Arile coordinated with the Manila Economic and Culture Office, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ireneo's employer to have him transported from Taiwan to the Philippines in October. After he completed quarantine, she was able to finally bring him to his hometown.

However, Ireneo's road to recovery is long and difficult. He is currently in a near vegetative state, requiring constant care. His relatives and friends have helped a great deal, but ultimately the burden of caring for him in the future falls on Arile.

Arile said that although the local social welfare system can provide relief subsidies, she has suddenly lost the family's breadwinner. She sells handmade cakes but can barely make enough money to pay for food and clothing.

The children are also facing the dilemma of having to drop out of school due to the financial difficulties. She said that once Ireneo is discharged from the hospital, she will do her best to care for him at home, but she will struggle to also work and support her family at the same time.

After the onset of his illness, Ireneo's employer in Taiwan helped seek medical treatment and hired nursing staff to take care of him for 24 hours. During this period, Arile also obtained a visa to come to Taiwan and acquired nursing skills to care for him.

In addition, the company also applied for a labor insurance disability annuity for Ireneo. It also provided resources for his medical care and assistance with his transportation back to his home country.

However, the labor insurance disability annuity requires the submission of documents translated into Chinese, verified by a competent authority, and submitted to the Bureau of Labor Insurance. There are also a great deal of cumbersome and time-consuming procedures, verification fees, handling fees, high exchange rate losses, and there is not much left in the annuity.

Nevertheless, Arile is still optimistic and strong despite undergoing so many challenges. "Every time I talk to Ireneo, I will ask him if he remembers me. He always tries his best to look at me as if to talk, and tries to move his hand to let me know that he is working hard, and I know he can," said Arile.

She has faith that God will support their family through the most difficult moments and that her husband will eventually recover.