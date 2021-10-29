Taiwan may cut hotel quarantine to 10 days during Lunar New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government is considering reducing the mandatory quarantine in epidemic prevention hotels to 10 days during the Lunar New Year and allowing returnees to stay in their homes for the last four days of their quarantine.

Amid concerns of a lack of adequate capacity for a large influx of Taiwanese residents returning to the country for the Lunar New Year, Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) told the media on Friday (Oct. 29) that discussions are underway with the Ministry of Health and Welfare to reduce the number of days returning Taiwanese must spend in epidemic prevention hotels from 14 to 10. They could then spend the remaining four days of their quarantine at home, thereby freeing up more room in hotels, which are already becoming booked to capacity.

Wang said the Mainland Affairs Council and Overseas Community Affairs Council estimate that 40,000 people will be returning to Taiwan during the holiday. It is estimated that approximately 3,000 extra hotel rooms can be made available, indicating a bottleneck could soon occur.

To help increase the number of available rooms, the Tourism Bureau will extend subsidies to hotels by NT$1,000 per room per night until the end of June. The bureau hopes that through this measure, the number of available rooms can be increased from 26,000 to 32,000.

Also on Friday, the deputy chief of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), said that although the outbreak in Taiwan has stabilized, the current plan is to maintain strict border control measures, including the mandatory 14-day quarantine. However, Chen said that discussions are underway on how to respond to the shortage of hotel rooms while still maintaining epidemic prevention measures.

Chen said that the CECC is still continuing to work to obtain an accurate estimate of the number of people returning to Taiwan for the Lunar New Year and assess whether to adjust the quarantine time and seven-day self-health monitoring period. Chen pledged that when a plan is devised, the center will make a public announcement.