China Mobile Hong Kong Invests HK$649 million to Successfully Acquire 700 MHz, 2.5/2.6 GHz and 4.9 GHz Bands

By China Mobile Hong Kong, Media OutReach
2021/10/29 17:00

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 29 October 2021 - China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) announces that it has successfully acquired for a total of 90 MHz of radio spectrum in the 700 MHz, 2.5/2.6 GHz and 4.9 GHz frequency bands, representing an investment of HK$649 million. Together with the 26/28 GHz frequency bands previously assigned by the Office of the Communications Authority (OFCA), and 120 MHz of radio spectrum in the 3.3, 3.5 and 4.9 GHz frequency bands acquired in 2019, CMHK will lead the market as the mobile network operator with the most radio spectrum resources in Hong Kong.


The 700 MHz frequency band of radio spectrum acquired is a low-frequency band, which will help strengthen the overall coverage of the CMHK network. Meanwhile, a new bid for an additional 40 MHz of radio spectrum in the 4.9 GHz frequency band will greatly enhance CMHK's 5G network speed. CMHK is dedicated to providing customers with a better quality, faster and more stable 5G mobile network, as it continues to take a leading role in the development of Hong Kong's smart city framework.


At present, CMHK owns the following 5G frequency bands and radio spectrum:

26/28GHz

700MHz

2.1GHz

3.3GHz

3.5 GHz

4.9 GHz

CMHK

400 MHz

20 MHz

20 MHz

20 MHz

60 MHz

80 MHz


About China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited ("CMHK") is the wholly owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited (HKEx: 941), which ranks 56th on the Fortune Global 500. CMHK was incepted in January 1997 and was the first mobile network operator to launch PCS services in Hong Kong.


The Company offers innovative and comprehensive communications services, including voice, data, IDD and international roaming through 5G, 4G LTE and 3GHSPA and other technologies. The Company is committed to the development of 5G with new technologies such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, cloud computing and big data, integrating 5G applications in different industries, and promoting the construction and development of smart city groups in the Greater Bay Area.

Updated : 2021-10-29 17:38 GMT+08:00

