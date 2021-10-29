Alexa
Brexit: French Agriculture Minister says no progress in fishing talks with UK

By REUTERS
2021/10/29 16:41
French fishermen repair their nets at Boulogne-sur-Mer after Britain and the European Union brokered a last-minute post-Brexit trade deal, northern Fr...

French Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie told France 2 TV on Friday that there was no progress in talks between France and Britain over post-Brexit fishing licences, and added it was right for France to consider sanctions against the UK.

Britain and France have been at loggerheads over how to resolve fishing licences following the UK's decision to leave the European Union.

On Thursday, Britain denounced France's seizure of a British boat in French waters and warned Paris against further retaliation, in a rapidly deteriorating row over post-Brexit fishing rights.

Updated : 2021-10-29 17:36 GMT+08:00

