Miniature of Taian Hospital commemorates Taiwanese Cultural Association's centenary

Model of ‘Taiwan’s first holy land of democracy’ unveiled at Wei-Shui Station

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/29 16:37
The miniature model of Taian Hospital recreates historical scenes surrounding Chiang Wei-shui's work. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Taiwanese Cultural Association (TCA), the Chiang Wei-shui’s Cultural Foundation has unveiled a 1:18 model of Taian Hospital, which Taiwanese activist Chiang Wei-shui (蔣渭水) founded in 1915 and where he practiced as a physician.

At the unveiling ceremony on Friday (Oct. 29), the foundation pointed out that the hospital has served as the birthplace and headquarters of the TCA, the main distribution site for Taiwan’s first newspaper the Taiwan People’s Newspaper, and Chiang’s residence. The miniature model recreates historical scenes of social movement activities, Chiang providing treatment to people, and everyday home life.

“It looked just like this at that time! The Baroque-style model features red bricks, roughcast Western-style housing that lines the street, and Greek gables,” said Chiang Chao-gen (蔣朝根), grandson of Chiang Wei-shui and executive officer of Chiang Wei-shui’s Cultural Foundation. “I’m most proud of the fact that there has been no model like this in Dadaocheng so far; we’re the only ones to build one where the details can be seen from every angle.”

Figurines can be seen at work inside the miniature building.

The model, measuring around 2 meters in length, 1 m in width, and 70 centimeters in height, was built both by hand and with 3D printing using a variety of materials.

The attention to detail meant 10 months of rigorous work, according to designer Huang Feng-jan (黃風然). Prior to the model's construction, his team spent a year and a half doing research, from studying historical material to location scouting.

The unveiling ceremony also saw the debut of an animated film entitled “The Glorious Era — A Song of TCA’s Centenary,” featuring major events related to Chiang’s efforts to enlighten Taiwanese and push back against Japan’s rule.

The production of the model was sponsored by the Ministry of Culture (MOC) Bureau of Cultural Heritage, the Hsin-yi Foundation, and the Taipei City Government Department of Cultural Affairs.

Chiang Wei-shui is revered as a historical figure in Taiwan for bringing about its version of the “Age of Enlightenment” as a way to resist Japanese colonial rule. He was the founding member of the TCA as well as the Taiwanese People’s Party, which promoted decentralization and freedom of speech and is known as Taiwan’s first modern political party.

MOC Bureau of Cultural Heritage Director General Chen Chi-ming (left), Chiang Wei-shui’s Cultural Foundation Executive Officer Chiang Chao-gen.

The Taian Hospital once served as the headquarters for the Taiwanese Cultural Association.

The Model also recreates realistic scenes from everyday life, such Chiang's two wives cooking in the kitchen. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photos)
Chiang Wei-shui
Chiang Wei-shui’s Cultural Foundation
Taiwanese Cultural Association
TCA
Taian Hospital
Japanese Colonial Era

Updated : 2021-10-29 17:35 GMT+08:00

