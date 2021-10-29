Alexa
NTNU develops virtual reality system to help escape fires

National Taiwan Normal University project will improve public response to threat of fire

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/29 15:57
NTNU has developed a VR system to help improve people's response to fires. (CNA, NTNU photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A team at National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) in Taipei City has developed a VR (virtual reality) system to help people escape a building during fires, reports said Friday (Oct. 29).

Figures show that 2.46 per 100,000 people died in fires in Taiwan during 2020, CNA reported. The NTNU research team concluded there needs to be a systematic approach to training people how to escape from a blaze and reduce the number of casualties.

Led by Department of Industrial Education Professor Hong Jon-chao (洪榮昭), there was instruction on how to handle firefighting equipment and find the best way to escape a fire. The VR project also featured simulations of difficult situations to test their ability to respond.

The system recorded the reactions of users, allowing for personalized analysis and advice on how to improve a fire response. The VR method hopefully allows users to memorize the right steps to follow, the NTNU team said, adding the product was an example of a university shouldering its social responsibility.
fire prevention
fire
disaster drill
virtual reality
VR
National Taiwan Normal University
NTNU

