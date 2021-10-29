Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/29 14:48
A surfer walks in the breakers of the Baltic Sea near Weissenhaeuser Strand, northern Germany, on a stormy Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Pr...

Riders compete in the Women's Points Race at the UCI Track Cycling World Championship in Roubaix, north of France, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Th...

Lava flows from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Officials say a volcano erupting f...

Medical staff prepare a coffin for a body of a patient who died of coronavirus at the morgue of the city hospital 1 in Rivne, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 22...

A body of a patient who died of coronavirus lies in a coffin at the morgue of the city hospital in Rivne, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. In Rivne, 30...

Defendant Irmgard F. sits in the courtroom at the beginning of the trial day in Itzehoe, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 20221. A 96-year-old former secret...

A Marseille supporter holds flares as fans gather before the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain in Marseille, Fr...

People protest in Khartoum, Sudan, two days after a military coup, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. The coup threatens to halt Sudan's fitful transition to d...

Captured Ethiopian government soldiers and allied militia members sit in rows after being paraded by Tigray forces through the streets in open-top tru...

Moto GP World Champion France's rider Fabio Quartararo of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, front, celebrates on the podium with his team members afte...

Members of the Sufi Karkariya order pet a dog as they gather during a religious celebration of the birthday of the prophet Muhammed, in Aroui, near Na...

German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks around during the first plenary session of the German parliament Bundestag after the elections, Berlin, Tuesday,...

Children standing on a small mud dyke are reflected in the stagnant water, in Langic, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, South Sudan, Wednesday, Oct. 20, ...

OCT 22–28, 2021

From the still ongoing eruption of a volcano in Spain and conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia to the coronavirus crisis with infections and deaths rising in Europe, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Jerome Delay in Johannesburg.

