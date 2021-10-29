AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Children standing on a small mud dyke are reflected in the stagnant water, in Langic, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, South Sudan, Wednesday, Oct. 20, ... Children standing on a small mud dyke are reflected in the stagnant water, in Langic, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, South Sudan, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. This is the third straight year of extreme flooding in South Sudan, further imperiling livelihoods in the world's youngest country. A five-year civil war, hunger and corruption have all challenged the nation. Now climate change, which the United Nations has blamed on the flooding, is impossible to ignore.(AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks around during the first plenary session of the German parliament Bundestag after the elections, Berlin, Tuesday,... German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks around during the first plenary session of the German parliament Bundestag after the elections, Berlin, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. At right German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Members of the Sufi Karkariya order pet a dog as they gather during a religious celebration of the birthday of the prophet Muhammed, in Aroui, near Na... Members of the Sufi Karkariya order pet a dog as they gather during a religious celebration of the birthday of the prophet Muhammed, in Aroui, near Nador, eastern Morocco, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Moto GP World Champion France's rider Fabio Quartararo of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, front, celebrates on the podium with his team members afte... Moto GP World Champion France's rider Fabio Quartararo of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, front, celebrates on the podium with his team members after finishing fourth the MotoGP race of the Emilia Romagna Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Misano circuit in Misano Adriatico, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Captured Ethiopian government soldiers and allied militia members sit in rows after being paraded by Tigray forces through the streets in open-top tru... Captured Ethiopian government soldiers and allied militia members sit in rows after being paraded by Tigray forces through the streets in open-top trucks, as they arrived to be taken to a detention center in Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Ethiopian military airstrikes on Friday forced a United Nations humanitarian flight to abandon its landing in Mekele, aid workers said, and a government spokesman said authorities were aware of the inbound flight. (AP Photo)

People protest in Khartoum, Sudan, two days after a military coup, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. The coup threatens to halt Sudan's fitful transition to d... People protest in Khartoum, Sudan, two days after a military coup, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. The coup threatens to halt Sudan's fitful transition to democracy, which began after the 2019 ouster of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in a popular uprising. It came after weeks of mounting tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course and pace of that process. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

A Marseille supporter holds flares as fans gather before the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain in Marseille, Fr... A Marseille supporter holds flares as fans gather before the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain in Marseille, France, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Defendant Irmgard F. sits in the courtroom at the beginning of the trial day in Itzehoe, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 20221. A 96-year-old former secret... Defendant Irmgard F. sits in the courtroom at the beginning of the trial day in Itzehoe, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 20221. A 96-year-old former secretary for the Stutthof concentration camp’s SS commander appeared before a court in northern Germany on Tuesday to formally hear the charges against her. (Marcus Brandt/dpa via AP)

A body of a patient who died of coronavirus lies in a coffin at the morgue of the city hospital in Rivne, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. In Rivne, 30... A body of a patient who died of coronavirus lies in a coffin at the morgue of the city hospital in Rivne, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. In Rivne, 300 kilometers (190 miles) west of Kyiv, the city hospital is swamped with COVID-19 patients and doctors say the situation is worse than during the wave of infections early in the pandemic that severely strained the health system. Ukraine's coronavirus infections and deaths reached all-time highs for a second straight day Friday, in a growing challenge for the country with one of Europe's lowest shares of vaccinated people. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Medical staff prepare a coffin for a body of a patient who died of coronavirus at the morgue of the city hospital 1 in Rivne, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 22... Medical staff prepare a coffin for a body of a patient who died of coronavirus at the morgue of the city hospital 1 in Rivne, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. In Rivne, 300 kilometers (190 miles) west of Kyiv, the city hospital is swamped with COVID-19 patients and doctors say the situation is worse than during the wave of infections early in the pandemic that severely strained the health system. Ukraine's coronavirus infections and deaths reached all-time highs for a second straight day Friday, in a growing challenge for the country with one of Europe's lowest shares of vaccinated people. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Lava flows from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Officials say a volcano erupting f... Lava flows from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Officials say a volcano erupting for the past five weeks on the Spanish island of La Palma is more active than ever. New lava flows have emerged following a partial collapse of the crater and threaten to engulf previously unaffected areas. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Riders compete in the Women's Points Race at the UCI Track Cycling World Championship in Roubaix, north of France, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Th... Riders compete in the Women's Points Race at the UCI Track Cycling World Championship in Roubaix, north of France, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

A surfer walks in the breakers of the Baltic Sea near Weissenhaeuser Strand, northern Germany, on a stormy Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Pr... A surfer walks in the breakers of the Baltic Sea near Weissenhaeuser Strand, northern Germany, on a stormy Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

OCT 22–28, 2021

From the still ongoing eruption of a volcano in Spain and conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia to the coronavirus crisis with infections and deaths rising in Europe, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Jerome Delay in Johannesburg.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com