Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China using closed civilian airport to launch Taiwan incursions

Use of airport shortens transit time into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone

  100
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/29 15:29
Satellite image shows planes at Shantou-Waisha airport. (Defense News Twitter photo)

Satellite image shows planes at Shantou-Waisha airport. (Defense News Twitter photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Satellite images show China is likely using an unused civilian airport just across the Taiwan Strait to conduct its incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

Multiple photos show Chinese military aircraft at the airport, which matches reports by the Taiwan military, according to a Defense News report released on Friday (Oct. 29).

Shantou-Waisha airport, west across the strait from Taiwan’s city of Tainan, has seen detachments of PLA aircraft since at least October last year, according to satellite imagery provided to by Planet Labs. The airport used to service the city of Shantou, but halted operations in 2011 when nearby Jieyang-Chaoshan airport opened.

The October 2020 imagery shows two Shaanxi KQ-200 anti-submarine warfare aircraft on what was once the civil parking apron. The aircraft’s distinctive tail-mounted anomaly detector boom is clearly visible in the photo.

China’s KQ-200s have been the most common aircraft reported by Taiwan crossing into the ADIZ, per reports. Taking off from the base shortens the time it takes pilots to break into the ADIZ.

It also positions them to conduct flight training over the southern part of the Taiwan Strait, the northern part of the South China Sea and the Bashi Channel, per reports. The Bashi channel sits between Taiwan and the Philippines. It is one of the several strategic choke points of the so-called First Island Chain.
Bashi channel
ADIZ
civilian airport
Chinese aircraft
Taiwan Strait
aerial photography

RELATED ARTICLES

Two Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/10/29 09:25
3 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/10/28 09:25
Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ 680 times in 2021
Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ 680 times in 2021
2021/10/27 19:11
Japan mulls next generation stealth fighter program
Japan mulls next generation stealth fighter program
2021/10/27 16:50
Chinese WZ-10 attack helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ
Chinese WZ-10 attack helicopter penetrates Taiwan's ADIZ
2021/10/26 21:59

Updated : 2021-10-29 17:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Japan mulls next generation stealth fighter program
Japan mulls next generation stealth fighter program