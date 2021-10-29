China using closed civilian airport to launch Taiwan incursions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Satellite images show China is likely using an unused civilian airport just across the Taiwan Strait to conduct its incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

Multiple photos show Chinese military aircraft at the airport, which matches reports by the Taiwan military, according to a Defense News report released on Friday (Oct. 29).

Shantou-Waisha airport, west across the strait from Taiwan’s city of Tainan, has seen detachments of PLA aircraft since at least October last year, according to satellite imagery provided to by Planet Labs. The airport used to service the city of Shantou, but halted operations in 2011 when nearby Jieyang-Chaoshan airport opened.

The October 2020 imagery shows two Shaanxi KQ-200 anti-submarine warfare aircraft on what was once the civil parking apron. The aircraft’s distinctive tail-mounted anomaly detector boom is clearly visible in the photo.

China’s KQ-200s have been the most common aircraft reported by Taiwan crossing into the ADIZ, per reports. Taking off from the base shortens the time it takes pilots to break into the ADIZ.

It also positions them to conduct flight training over the southern part of the Taiwan Strait, the northern part of the South China Sea and the Bashi Channel, per reports. The Bashi channel sits between Taiwan and the Philippines. It is one of the several strategic choke points of the so-called First Island Chain.