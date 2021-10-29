Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

AIT and TAITRA discuss opportunities for EV supply chains in future

AIT director sees great opportunities for American companies with Taiwan industry

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/29 14:59
Sandra Oudkirk makes remarks at an event this year. 

Sandra Oudkirk makes remarks at an event this year.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute Taiwan (AIT) and TAITRA co-hosted a session of the Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF) entitled, “Building a Resilient Supply Chain to Power Electric Vehicles for the Future,” on Thursday (Oct. 28).

During the session, representatives from Taiwan’s public and private sectors discussed how Taiwan is leveraging its experiences and expertise in information and communication technology (ICT) products to develop a holistic electric vehicle supply chain, according to an AIT statement.

The event highlighted Taiwan’s central role in creating reliable global supply chains for critical goods and services.

“Taiwan is at the center of regional high-technology supply chains, and the United States considers Taiwan a key partner in building trusted global supply chains for critical technologies, medical equipment, and semiconductors,” AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk said in her opening remarks.

“Taiwan companies’ experience and credibility in producing high-tech components will be an asset for the electric vehicle supply chain in the Indo-Pacific,” she added.

This was the second Taiwan-hosted session since the creation of the IPBF in 2018. Over the past three years, IPBF has become the leading event to promote trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the U.S. and its partners throughout the Indo-Pacific.

Discussions at this year’s Forum’s emphasized opportunities for U.S. companies and their Indo-Pacific partners to play a leading role in shaping the region’s economic development. This includes major U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Strategy initiatives related to economic recovery and resilience, climate action, and digital innovation.

In addition to AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk, TAITRA President James Huang (黃志芳), representatives from Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute and Tangeng Advanced Vehicles, and AIT Deputy Economic Chief Arati Shroff also spoke during the panel discussion.
TAITRA
AIT
Indo-Pacific Business Forum
supply chains
electric vehicle

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan throws weight behind EV industry development
Taiwan throws weight behind EV industry development
2021/10/27 16:05
Taiwan EV supply chain a focus at Indo-Pacific Business Forum
Taiwan EV supply chain a focus at Indo-Pacific Business Forum
2021/10/25 14:33
US, Taiwan officials discuss Taiwan's global participation in virtual meeting
US, Taiwan officials discuss Taiwan's global participation in virtual meeting
2021/10/24 12:21
NASA Hackathon Taipei #SpaceApps challenge winners unveiled
NASA Hackathon Taipei #SpaceApps challenge winners unveiled
2021/10/15 11:40
Australian Office, AIT express condolences after Taiwan’s Kaohsiung fire
Australian Office, AIT express condolences after Taiwan’s Kaohsiung fire
2021/10/15 10:09

Updated : 2021-10-29 16:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Migrant care worker busted for kitchen work in southern Taiwan
Japan mulls next generation stealth fighter program
Japan mulls next generation stealth fighter program