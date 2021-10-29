AIT and TAITRA discuss opportunities for EV supply chains in future

Sandra Oudkirk makes remarks at an event this year. Sandra Oudkirk makes remarks at an event this year. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute Taiwan (AIT) and TAITRA co-hosted a session of the Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF) entitled, “Building a Resilient Supply Chain to Power Electric Vehicles for the Future,” on Thursday (Oct. 28).

During the session, representatives from Taiwan’s public and private sectors discussed how Taiwan is leveraging its experiences and expertise in information and communication technology (ICT) products to develop a holistic electric vehicle supply chain, according to an AIT statement.

The event highlighted Taiwan’s central role in creating reliable global supply chains for critical goods and services.

“Taiwan is at the center of regional high-technology supply chains, and the United States considers Taiwan a key partner in building trusted global supply chains for critical technologies, medical equipment, and semiconductors,” AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk said in her opening remarks.

“Taiwan companies’ experience and credibility in producing high-tech components will be an asset for the electric vehicle supply chain in the Indo-Pacific,” she added.

This was the second Taiwan-hosted session since the creation of the IPBF in 2018. Over the past three years, IPBF has become the leading event to promote trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the U.S. and its partners throughout the Indo-Pacific.

Discussions at this year’s Forum’s emphasized opportunities for U.S. companies and their Indo-Pacific partners to play a leading role in shaping the region’s economic development. This includes major U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Strategy initiatives related to economic recovery and resilience, climate action, and digital innovation.

In addition to AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk, TAITRA President James Huang (黃志芳), representatives from Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute and Tangeng Advanced Vehicles, and AIT Deputy Economic Chief Arati Shroff also spoke during the panel discussion.