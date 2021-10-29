Alexa
Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases

Taiwan lists imported breakthrough cases from Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, and Russia

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/29 14:32
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Oct. 29) reported five new imported COVID-19 cases.

The Deputy Chief of Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) that afternoon announced five imported COVID cases and no local infections. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 847.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the five imported cases reported on Friday included four males and one female ranging in age from their teens to their 50s. Between Aug. 2 and Oct. 27, they entered Taiwan from the Philippines (case Nos. 16,505 and 16,506), Thailand (case No. 16,507), Malaysia (case No. 16,508), and Russia (case No. 16,509).

Breakthrough infections

A breakthrough infection is defined as a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 at least 14 days after completing the full vaccine schedule. On Wednesday, Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that three of the five imported COVID cases reported that day were categorized as breakthrough infections.

According to Lo, case No. 16,479 is a British man in his 50s who directly when to a quaratnine center when he arrived in Taiwan on Oct. 22. A test implemented that day came back positive for COVID-19 with a Ct value of 19.

Genomic sequencing revealed that the man has the Delta Plus variant of COVID, marking the first imported case of the strain in Taiwan. According to Lo, he is classified as a breakthrough case as he had previously been inoculated with two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The other two breakthrough infections reported that day were both Malaysian nationals who had been vaccinated with two doses of China's Sinovac. This brings the total number of Sinovac breakthrough infections reported since Monday (Oct. 25) to 11.
Covid cases
Covid infections
Coronavirus cases

