Sony confirms possible venture with Taiwan’s TSMC on Japan chip fab

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Sony Group confirmed it is mulling a partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) to construct a chip fab in Japan.

Sony Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki made the announcement during an earnings call on Thursday (Oct. 28), according to Nikkei. “The stable procurement of semiconductors is a crucial issue amid the chip crunch, and (TSMC’s plant) could be a solution,” Nikkei cited Totoki as saying.

The company is in talks with TSMC and the Japan government to assist the Taiwan chipmaker and set up a chip plant in the country, Totoki said, according to Bloomberg. Sony is TSMC’s biggest Japanese client.

“Our basic stance is we would provide support for TSMC in setting up and operating a new factory in Japan,” the Sony CFO said. “Deepening the relationship with TSMC will have a big benefit for us.”

Sony taps contract manufacturers to produce most of its logic chips, which are a crucial component in its image sensors, per Nikkei. The Japanese company controls about 50% of the global image sensor market for smartphones, Nikkei added.

TSMC announced in early October that it plans to build a chip fab in Japan, with construction slated to start next year and production expected to begin in 2024. The new plant is estimated to cost around US$8.8 billion (NT$245 billion), and will be built in Kumamoto, on land close to a Sony chip factory, according to Nikkei.