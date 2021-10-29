Taiwan battles shortage of quarantine hotel rooms for Lunar New Year holiday

The Tourism Bureau is extending a quarantine hotel subsidy from December 2021 until the end of June 2022. The Tourism Bureau is extending a quarantine hotel subsidy from December 2021 until the end of June 2022. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an effort to stave off a shortage of COVID-19 quarantine hotel rooms in the run-up to the Lunar New Year holiday, the Tourism Bureau will extend subsidies until the end of June 2022, reports said Friday (Oct. 29).

The Jan. 29 to Feb. 6 official holiday, when many Taiwanese living overseas are expected to return home, has seen quarantine hotel rooms in some area already fully booked — though the overall occupancy rate for the country is 56%, CNA reported.

In order to increase the number of available rooms to 32,000 from 26,000, the Tourism Bureau said it would continue to subsidize hotels by NT$1,000 (US$36) per room per night until the end of next June. The program had initially been scheduled to end on Dec. 31.

Based on the experience of the 2021 Lunar New Year holiday, the Tourism Bureau said it wanted to prepare three months in advance, while asking local governments to encourage the hotel sector to join in. The bureau named New Taipei City and Hsinchu County as areas where there was a particular need for extra quarantine rooms early next year.