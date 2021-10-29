Rasmus Asplund's 2nd goal in OT puts Sabres past Ducks 4-3

Buffalo Sabres' Arttu Ruotsalainen shoots during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Anaheim... Buffalo Sabres' Arttu Ruotsalainen shoots during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Buffalo Sabres players react as Anaheim Ducks' Adam Henrique, center, celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct... Buffalo Sabres players react as Anaheim Ducks' Adam Henrique, center, celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Anaheim Ducks' Isac Lundestrom, center, moves the pack past Buffalo Sabres' Jeff Skinner, left, and Rasmus Dahlin during the second period of an NHL h... Anaheim Ducks' Isac Lundestrom, center, moves the pack past Buffalo Sabres' Jeff Skinner, left, and Rasmus Dahlin during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Buffalo Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons, right, is congratulated by Kyle Okposo after scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an... Buffalo Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons, right, is congratulated by Kyle Okposo after scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Anaheim Ducks' Adam Henrique, center right, fights for the puck with Buffalo Sabres' John Hayden in front of Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson during t... Anaheim Ducks' Adam Henrique, center right, fights for the puck with Buffalo Sabres' John Hayden in front of Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Asplund scored his second goal with 43.9 seconds left in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres blew a three-goal lead before rallying for a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

Zemgus Girgensons and Arttu Ruotsalainen also scored for the Sabres, who opened a four-game West Coast trip by earning at least a point for the sixth time in their seven games. Craig Anderson stopped 34 shots in a standout performance in goal.

Anthony Stolarz made 25 saves and Simon Benoît tied it with his first career NHL goal early in the third period for the Ducks, who lost their fifth straight. Troy Terry extended his points streak to six games with a goal for Anaheim, and Adam Henrique scored his 200th career goal.

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf had an assist for his 987th career point, moving him one behind Teemu Selanne for the Anaheim franchise scoring record.

Anaheim put 17 shots on Anderson in the first period and missed on numerous scoring chances, but Girgensons put the Sabres ahead from distance late in the frame with a precise shot off a long rebound of Kyle Okposo's shot.

Asplund scored on a power play early in the second, and Ruotsalainen got his first goal of the season off a deflection to put Buffalo up 3-0. Terry wired home his third goal of an impressive start to the season on a pass from Getzlaf just under two minutes later, and Henrique scored in front after a prolonged scramble around Anderson late in the second.

Benoît then tied it with six minutes left to play in his eighth career NHL game. He is a 23-year-old former undrafted free agent who progressed from a contract with the Ducks' AHL affiliate in San Diego in 2018 to make his NHL debut late last season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Sabres: C Cody Eakin made the trip, but missed his fourth straight game with an upper-body injury after running into the net during a practice drill last week. He should return soon.

Ducks: F Rickard Rakell left Anaheim's bench during the third period. ... Before the game, Anaheim assigned rookie C Mason McTavish to San Diego for a 14-day conditioning loan. The 18-year-old McTavish scored two points in his first three NHL games while becoming the youngest player in Ducks history to score a goal, but left a game in Calgary last week with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Sabres: At Kings on Sunday.

Ducks: At Golden Knights on Friday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports