A pedestrian walks on the Williamsburg Bridge during a heavy downpour of rain, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in New York. A flash flood watch was in effect ... A pedestrian walks on the Williamsburg Bridge during a heavy downpour of rain, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in New York. A flash flood watch was in effect as a nor'easter moves through the New York metro area. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a key holdout vote on President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, ... Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a key holdout vote on President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, after returning from a trip to New Jersey. (AP P... President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, after returning from a trip to New Jersey. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder presides over a pre-trial hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse, foreground, at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, W... Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder presides over a pre-trial hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse, foreground, at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Schroeder laid out the final ground rules on what evidence will be allowed when Rittenhouse goes on trial for killing two people and wounding a third during a protest against police brutality in August 2020. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP)

Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) and Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) scramble for the ball during the second half of an NBA basket... Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) and Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) scramble for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Washington. The Wizards won 135-134 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Children play in floodwaters on Robin Road in Mill Valley, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Children play in floodwaters on Robin Road in Mill Valley, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Fallen rocks and vegetation cover Highway 70 after a landslide in the Dixie Fire zone on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Heavy rains b... Fallen rocks and vegetation cover Highway 70 after a landslide in the Dixie Fire zone on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Heavy rains blanketing Northern California created slide and flood hazards in land scorched during last summer's wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Evan Holyfield, son of Evander Holyfield, knocks out Charles Stanford in a junior middleweight boxing match in Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.. (A... Evan Holyfield, son of Evander Holyfield, knocks out Charles Stanford in a junior middleweight boxing match in Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Wester... This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western being filmed at the ranch on Thursday, Oct. 21, killing the cinematographer, officials said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Fredrika Newton, widow of Black Panther Party co-founder Huey Newton, leans on a bust of her late husband at Artworks Foundry on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 202... Fredrika Newton, widow of Black Panther Party co-founder Huey Newton, leans on a bust of her late husband at Artworks Foundry on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Berkeley, Calif. The bust was unveiled in Oakland on Sunday, Oct. 24, as the first permanent public art piece honoring the party in the city of its founding. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A motorist drives past a lone tree at sunset, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Lenexa, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) A motorist drives past a lone tree at sunset, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Lenexa, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

OCT. 22 - 28, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

