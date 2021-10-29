Doncic scores 25, Mavs beat Spurs 104-99 after wild swings

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thu... Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) reacts after colliding with Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the second half of an NBA baske... San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) reacts after colliding with Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) shoots as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) defends during the second half of an NBA basketb... San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) shoots as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) makes a move toward the basket as San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) defends during the first half ... Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) makes a move toward the basket as San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) drives around Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday... San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) drives around Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) dribbles the ball as San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) defends during the first half of an NBA b... Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) dribbles the ball as San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 10 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Mavericks beat the San Antonio Spurs 104-99 on Thursday night, after some wild swings in the first half before turning into a back-and-forth game.

The Mavericks finally went ahead to stay on Doncic's alley-oop pass to Dwight Powell for the finish that made it 86-84 with 8:33 left. They stretched that to an 11-point gap by the time Doncic hit a step-back 3-pointer about 3 1/2 minutes later.

Jalen Brunson added 19 points for the Mavericks, while Dorian Finney-Smith had 14 and Maxi Kleber 12. They all had at least three 3-pointers, the same as Doncic. Kelber also had 10 rebounds and six blocked shots.

Dejounte Murray (23 points and 10 rebounds) and Jakob Poeltl (14 points and 13 rebounds) had double-doubles for the Spurs. Bryn Forbes had 15 points on five 3s. Lonnie Walker IV, starting in place of the injured Doug McDermott, scored 14.

San Antonio jumped out to a 25-5 lead to start the game, and the Mavericks didn't have a field goal until Doncic scored with 6:33 left in the first quarter to get within 18-3.

After the scorching start for the Spurs, Dallas went on a 31-4 run to take a 36-29 lead.

The Spurs closed the first half with a 20-11 spurt, taking a 49-47 halftime lead when Forbes' made his fourth 3-pointer to beat the buzzer.

INJURY REPORT

Spurs: McDermott (swollen right knee) sat out the game. “I expect him back after this trip,” coach Gregg Popovich said. McDermott likely would miss three games and return on Nov. 3 at home against Dallas.

Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis (lower back tightness) did not play. “We’ll evaluate him tomorrow,” coach Jason Kidd said. ... Trey Burke also sat out. Kidd read from notes, “Trey’s not sick. There’s a certain amount of protocols that have to take place within a certain time. It didn’t happen. He will travel with the team and be available.”

UP NEXT

Spurs: At Milwaukee on Saturday in the second game of a three-game trip.

Mavericks: Play a back-to-back game on Friday at Denver before returning home.

