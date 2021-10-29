Give Gift Boutique Launched Sentimental Autumn Gifts to Pamper Your Beloved Ones

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 29 October 2021 - Living in a fast-paced city is busy and it is easy to feel down as the season changes. In addition, many people are suffering from isolation and loneliness caused by the global pandemic and long for greetings from others. Thus, Give Gift Boutique, a popular online gift shop in Hong Kong launched several series of autumn gifts, you could pamper your recipients with heart-melting gifts.













The Hampers to Relief Stress and Get the Glow

The stress and fatigue piled up by long working hours can be overwhelming. And Give Gift Boutique launched two types of skincare hampers containing high-quality tea, snacks, room fragrance, body care products, etc. from various well-known brands, which help to care for the body and mind, relieve stress, and improve sleep so that people look more radiant and are more energetic to face challenges.

Skin Care Relax Gift Set With Box Flower-SE0319A2

1.Godiva G Cube Truffle

2.Van Gogh SENSES Tea Tin / Marks & Spencer tea bags

3.Crabtree & Evelyn Caribbean Island Wild Flowers Eau De Toilette 100ml

4.Francfranc Colline Room Fragrance / Francfranc Miss Flora Fragrance Beads

5.UK, Hydrea London, exfoliating mitt (UK made)

6.My Burberry Soap Gift Box

7.Crabtree & Evelyn Ultra-moisturising Hand Cream / Sabon Lotion (Random Flavour)

8.UK Life in a bag Plant Set

9.Wooden Gift box with Cover

Price:$1320 HKD





agnes b x crabtree relax hamper-L7777916

1.Château Haut Gravelier Rosé / Marina Espumante

2.Agnes B / European premium Pastry

3.Agnes B / European premium large gift box set

4.Agnes B / Godiva chocolate bar

5.Crabtree & Evelyn Body Care set / Bvlgari Body Care Set

6.Cloth-laden gift box

Price:$865 HKD

The Romantic Bouquets to Make Her Feel Delighted

During the gifting carnivals of important festivals, we will give gifts to our loved ones, relatives, friends, customers, etc. Give Gift Boutique has launched two types of bouquets designed by experienced florists. They are exquisite and gorgeous, and they will fill your life with joy.

France style rose florist gift RD31-L76604574

Purple rose 50 stems

Ammi majus

matching greens

Price:$800 HKD

Red Hydrangea Rose Flowers Shop Bouquet-BT0712A6

Hydrangea

Red Rose

White Rose

Green Leucadendron

Mokora

Matching greens

Price:$840 HKD

The Health Care Hamper To Pamper Your Recipients

As the weather is unpredictable in the autumn of Hong Kong, it is crucial to prevent coughs and colds during the period of the global pandemic. Give Gift Boutique launched a series of health care hampers containing valuable tonics from well-known brands like Ganoderma spores, ginseng, deer's tail, moisturizing soup mix, and high-quality fruits from the globe. The luxurious hampers will make recipients feel pampered.





Health care hamper 19A2-HR0419A2

1.Herbs Ganoderma SPoro-Pollen (Fully Wall-borken) / Herbs Tuberaceae Cordyceps Mycelia

2.Imperial Bird's Nest Chicken Soup/On Kee, Nourishing & Detoxifying Soup Mix

3.Imperial Bird's Nest Life Concept Abalone, Shark Fin Bone and Chicken Soup/On Kee, Moisturizing Soup Mix

4.NOURISH RICHE 100% pure wild cordyceps sinensis concentrated serum / ONKEE Superior Sichuan Salvia Miltiorrhiza Powder

5.Korean ginseng tea wooden box / Wah Fong Tea Gift Leather Box for hotels

6.CC,Hong Kong,Bird's Nest x 2

7.Red and black or goldMan-made leather boat shape hamper

Price:$695 HKD

Deluxe recovery gift baskets-L76602326

1.Supreme pure cordyceps extract 100% pure cordyceps sinensis

2.Korea Ginseng Corp., korean 6-year-old red ginseng

3.Mid Autumn Fruit Collection(about 14-18pcs)(weight about 8KG/18LB)

Japanese Green House Kyoho grapes /Imported fruit

Japanese Aomori Apple

Korean Crystal Pear

grapes/ kiwi fruit in box

Columbia golden berry in box/Imported fruit in box

Nectarine/ other fruit in box

dragon fruit

Fuji apple

orange/ grapefruit

pear

4.Red and black or gold Man-made leather boat shape hamper

Price:$2360 HKD





Health care hamper C3-L71610689

1.IBN Life Concept American Ginseng Tea(20 Teabags)

2.ImMed / Herbs Tuberaceae Cordyceps Mycelia

3.Wai Yuen Tong Wall-Broken Ganoderma Lucidum Spores / Herbs Ganoderma SPoro-Pollen (Fully Wall-borken)

4.Tung Fong Hung Natural Instant Bird's Nest(sugar free)/ Impetial bird's Nest Once-A-Day Bird's Nest

5.Wai Yuen Tong Golden Deer's Tail(20Sachets)/ Wai Yuen Tong Golden Deer's Tail(20Sachets)

6.Red and black or gold man-made leather boat shape hamper

Price:$1510 HKD





Way to Purchase

Website: https://www.givegift.com.hk

Facebook: https://zh-hk.facebook.com/givegiftboutique

About Give Gift Boutique

Give Gift Boutique is the leading online flower shop in Hong Kong. It is managed by senior florist designers in the Netherlands and Toronto. It operates in the boutique workshop model and serves corporate and individual customers throughout the year. Since its opening in 2008, it has been committed to providing customers with high-quality flower bouquets, preserved Flower, birthday gifts, christmas gift, christmas hamper, etc. https://www.givegift.com.hk/





#GiveGiftBoutique