Killorn scores 2, Tampa Bay beats Arizona for 1st home win

Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel (81) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) battle for the puck during the first period o... Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel (81) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Dysin Mayo (61) carries the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, O... Arizona Coyotes defenseman Dysin Mayo (61) carries the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) during the first pe... Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Ivan Prosvetov (50)makes a pad save on a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) during the second period o... Arizona Coyotes goaltender Ivan Prosvetov (50)makes a pad save on a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Taylor Raddysh (16) and Arizona Coyotes right wing Dmitrij Jaskin (93) battle for the puck in front of goaltender Andre... Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Taylor Raddysh (16) and Arizona Coyotes right wing Dmitrij Jaskin (93) battle for the puck in front of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Killorn scored twice in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning earned their first home victory of the season, beating the Arizona Coyotes 5-1 on Thursday night.

The Lightning were 0-2-1 at Amalie Arena before beating the Coyotes, who fell to 0-6-1 and have lost the first two games of their five-game trip.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist in the first period, Andrej Sustr also scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves. Vasilevskiy lost his shutout bid when Lawson Crouse scored with 7:24 remaining in the third period.

Rookie goalie Ivan Prosvetov, playing his first game since being recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, finished with 23 saves for Arizona in his fourth NHL game.

Tampa Bay took a 1-0 lead 5:39 into the game when Killorn finished off a 2-on-1 break by taking a pass from Stamkos and beating Prosvetov from inside the left circle. Killorn made it 2-0 at 7:40 with his sixth of the season, scoring on a breakaway after Coyotes defenseman David Mayo misplayed the puck at Tampa Bay’s blue line.

It became 3-0 at 10:41 when Stamkos ended Tampa Bay’s 0-for-15 power-play drought. He controlled the puck behind the net to the right of Prosvetov and backhanded it off the goalie’s back and into the net for his fifth goal.

It was the Lightning’s first power-play goal at home this season in 12 opportunities.

Tampa Bay had scored one first-period goal in its first six games.

Alex Barre-Boulet scored his first of the season at 13:38 of the second period, using a backhand chip to deflect Mikhail Sergachev’s left-point pass over Prosvetov.

The Coyotes avoided the shutout when Crouse scored his second of the season, beating Vasilevskiy from the right circle.

Sustr scored his first of the season with 1:37 remaining on a slap shot from inside the blue line.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Play second of back-to-back games at Washington on Friday night

Lightning: Host Washington on Monday night.

