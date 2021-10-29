Taiwan, Lithuania hold commercial matchmaking conference

Lithuanian board game Drago-tuku for sale on PChome e-commerce website. (PChome photo) Lithuanian board game Drago-tuku for sale on PChome e-commerce website. (PChome photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A commercial matchmaking event was held between Taiwan and Lithuania in the Baltic country on Thursday (Oct. 29), featuring 240 trade talks that covered agriculture, lasers, and opto-electronics.

More than 150 Lithuanian enterprises attended the event, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Bureau of Foreign Trade. The Lithuanian firms discussed business opportunities with members of Taiwan's trade delegation.

The 66-member delegation, led by National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), arrived in Lithuania on Tuesday (Oct. 26) after touring Slovakia and the Czech Republic. The delegation is intended to bolster trade and economic ties with Europe, according to a CNA report.

The matchmaking event, which was held both virtually and in person, is expected to create over US$10 million (NT$278 million) in business opportunities, the bureau said.

In a virtual speech, Jan Hung-tze (詹宏志), chairman of e-commerce platform PChome Online, announced that its website will soon launch a dedicated gallery showcasing a plethora of Lithuanian items, making the products more visible and accessible to Taiwanese consumers.

According to the bureau, Lithuania's laser equipment and technologies are well-known around the world and have vital applications in Taiwan's semiconductor and electric car industries.

On Wednesday (Oct. 27), Taiwanese Science and Technology Minister Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) paid a visit to the Lithuanian Research Council in hopes the two countries can collaborate on semiconductors, lasers, and space satellites.