Dachser switches completely to green electricity

The logistics service provider will obtain 100 percent of its electricity worldwide from renewable sources; it will quadruple the amount of green electricity it generates itself using photovoltaic systems.

KEMPTEN, GERMANY - Media OutReach - 29 October 2021 - As of January 1, 2022, Dachser will be purchasing only electricity generated from renewable resources. This means that the logistics service provider, which operates 387 of its own locations in 42 countries, is increasing its proportion of green power from around 60 percent to 100 percent. In Germany and the Netherlands, the family-owned company had already switched to green power beforehand. In addition, Dachser will significantly step up its in-house generation of renewable energy and, as a first step, is installing and expanding photovoltaic systems on the roofs of its European logistics facilities and office buildings. By 2025, its current capacity will more than quadruple, to over 20,000 kWp of installed capacity.













"We're implementing two basic building blocks of our climate protection strategy by switching to purchasing electricity solely from wind, solar, and hydropower worldwide, while also expanding our own production of green electricity," explains Stefan Hohm, Chief Development Officer (CDO) at Dachser. "These actions are reducing our carbon footprint. At the same time, our demand strengthens the production of green power and contributes to the expansion of capacity in Europe for generating electricity from renewable sources."





Long-term climate protection strategy





Efficiency, innovation, and inclusive responsibility: these are the cornerstones of Dachser's long-term climate protection strategy. The family-owned company's initiatives aim at efficient logistics processes, energy savings, and technological innovation. Dachser believes this is the best way to limit GHG in line with the 2-degree target set by the Paris Agreement as well as the climate protection targets of the European Union and many other countries. To this end, the company works together with customers and partners who are also keen to actively shape how logistics moves to adopt low- and zero-emission technologies. Employees too are closely involved in climate protection activities, with a commitment to society and social issues that goes beyond Dachser's own direct business interests.

About Dachser:

Headquartered in Germany, Dachser is one of the world's leading logistics providers. Using its own in-house developed IT-systems, the company incorporates transport, warehousing, and value-added services to provide comprehensive supply chain solutions. Thanks to some 30,800 employees at 387 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 5.6 billion in 2020. The same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 78.6 million shipments weighing 39.8 million metric tons. Dachser is represented by its own country organizations in 42 countries on five continents. In Asia, there are branch offices in 48 locations across 12 Business Areas. Its Asia Pacific Regional Head Office is located in Hong Kong.





For more information about Dachser, please visit www.dachser.hk





#Dachser