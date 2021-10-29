Alexa
AP source: Padres hire Oakland's Bob Melvin as manager

By BERNIE WILSON , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/10/29 08:33
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have hired Bob Melvin from the Oakland Athletics as their new manager, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the hiring hadn't been officially announced. The 60-year-old Melvin will receive a three-year deal, the person said.

Melvin replaces Jayce Tingler, who was fired Oct. 6 after a brutal second-half collapse dropped the Padres from a solid grip on the NL’s second wild card spot to finishing with a losing record for the 10th time in 11 seasons.

Melvin became the winningest manager in Oakland team history this year, but the A’s missed the playoffs following three straight postseason berths and was 853-764. He has a 1,346-1,272 managerial record overall with Seattle, Arizona and the A’s.

