Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cardinals down to third-string center vs. Packers

By Associated Press
2021/10/29 07:08
Cardinals down to third-string center vs. Packers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt will miss his first game of the season with a shoulder injury and the team is down to their third-string center for Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Watt has a shoulder injury which reportedly needs surgery that could be season ending. The Cardinals starting center Rodney Hudson is on injured reserve and Max Garcia is also inactive with an Achilles injury. That means third-stringer Sean Harlow is likely to start.

Also inactive for the Cardinals: quarterback Chris Streveler, receiver Andy Isabella, running back Eno Benjamin and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (calf).

The Packers' inactives are linebacker Jaylon Smith, cornerback Kevin King (shoulder/back), safety Vernon Scott, linebacker La’Darius Hamilton, offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (back) and defensive lineman Jack Heflin.

The Packers are also without their two top receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, who are both on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-29 08:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Japan mulls next generation stealth fighter program
Japan mulls next generation stealth fighter program
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert