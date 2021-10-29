Two Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military turboprops entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday (Oct. 28), marking the 18th intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane and Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane both entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the aircraft.

According to a report released by the MND on Wednesday (Oct. 27), China has so far sent more than 680 military planes into Taiwan’s identification zone this year in order to bolster surveillance, coordinate maneuvers between the PLA Navy and Air Force, and wear down Taiwan’s air defenses.

Since September of last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, usually in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 27 times in September, 14 times in August, 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.



Chinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo)



Flight paths of Chinese planes on Oct. 28. (MND image)