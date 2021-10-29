Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mississippi: 14K pandemic food cards mistakenly deactivated

By Associated Press
2021/10/29 05:15
Mississippi: 14K pandemic food cards mistakenly deactivated

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — More than 14,000 low-income children in Mississippi had their pandemic food cards mistakenly deactivated, prompting an apology from state officials and a promise that new cards would be mailed to their families within days.

Children with an apostrophe in their first or last names all had their cards deactivated Monday by a processing partner, the Mississippi Department of Human Services said in a news release. It said that department and the Mississippi Department of Education were notified of the error on Tuesday.

The cards are meant to provide federal assistance to families of children who qualify for free or reduced-price meals at school during the 2020-21 academic year.

“We apologize for this error,” the state Department of Human Services said in its statement, attributing to the mistake to a contractual vendor. “Children will not lose any benefits because of this error."

The government agency said replacement cards have been issued for the children impacted by the mistake and, according to the release, parents should receive their children's new cards in the mail within seven to 10 days at the same address as the original card.

Updated : 2021-10-29 06:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Photo of the Day: NBA star sports 'Free China' shoes
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Taiwan likely to drop COVID quarantine after Lunar New Year
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Actress Gong Li renouncing Singapore citizenship amid China's 'blacklist'
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese actor featured on China 'Dune' poster, Black actor deleted
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Pilot dies shortly after returning home from quarantine in Taiwan
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Tsai 1st president in 40 years to confirm US troops are in Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Taiwan looking to open borders when 1st-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%
Japan mulls next generation stealth fighter program
Japan mulls next generation stealth fighter program
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert
Taiwan announces relaxed mask rules for Level 2 alert