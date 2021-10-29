Alexa
Ford, KLA rise; Twilio, eBay fall

By Associated Press
2021/10/29 04:17
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Ford Motor Co., up $1.35 to $16.86.

The auto maker gave investors an encouraging financial forecast and reinstated its quarterly dividend.

Twilio Inc., down $60.73 to $284.93.

The communications software company gave investors a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings forecast.

KLA Corp., up $14.77 to $355.34.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

eBay Inc., down $5.25 to $72.41.

The online marketplace gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

Align Technology Inc., up $27.41 to $631.80.

The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system reported strong third-quarter profit and revenue.

Flex Inc., down $1.14 to $17.14.

The electronics designer and manufacturer trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Wolfspeed Inc., up $30.17 to $121.04.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting beat analysts' fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

A.O. Smith Corp., up $6.72 to $70.69.

The maker of water heaters and boilers reported surprisingly strong third-quarter financial results.

Updated : 2021-10-29 05:33 GMT+08:00

